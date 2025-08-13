Dietitian Reveals 5 Healthy Food Finds at Dollar Tree

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Move over Trader Joe’s and Costco, there’s a new popular grocer in town. A 2025 study has dubbed dollar stores “the fastest growing food retailer in the United States.” Findings show that more and more families are relying on discount chains like Dollar Tree for snacks and pantry staples. And while many assume these purchases are riddled with unhealthy ingredients, you might be surprised to learn that Dollar Tree does pack its aisles with low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods.

In a new TikTok, dietitian Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RD, shares her top five healthy food finds from Dollar Tree—including snacks, baking substitutes, and sources of protein. Grab a pen and your shopping list, and jot down her recommendations.

1 No-sugar-added applesauce

A short ingredient list is always a green flag. Mulstein found no-sugar-added applesauce made from only three things: water, apples, and ascorbic acid. As she explained, ascorbic acid is the water-soluble form of vitamin C that’s included in food products “to maintain color.”

Applesauce belongs to the BRAT diet, which is known to help with stomach-related illnesses, including vomiting and diarrhea. You can also use applesauce as a substitute for oil, butter, and eggs in baked goods (the same goes for Greek yogurt).

2 Skinny Pop original popcorn

Skinny Pop’s original flavor popcorn profile contains just three ingredients—popcorn, oil, and salt—”pretty good” for a ready-to-eat, bagged snack, according to Mulstein.

Skinny Pop is free of artificial colors and flavors, and it’s popped in high oleic sunflower oil, which is a healthier alternative to cooking oil.

“Fun fact: Popcorn is a whole grain and filled with antioxidants,” added Mulstein.

3 Pistachios from The Wonderful Company

Another easy, on-the-go snack is the mini pastachio bag from The Wonderful Company. They’re Non-GMO Project Verified and considered one of the highest-fiber snack nuts, per the company’s website. A single pouch contains 120 calories and four grams of protein.

“These are really great to keep in your car or your school backpack,” said Mulstein.

Previous studies have linked pistachios to weight loss and improved blood pressure, as well as stable blood glucose levels.

4 Freeze-dried strawberries

“I love freeze-dried strawberries,” said Mulstein from the Dollar Tree food aisle. You can enjoy them “crumbled up into yogurt or even mixed with popcorn,” she added.

Despite losing its hydration value, freeze-dried fruit is still packed with nearly all the same nutrients—if not more!—as fresh fruit.

“Frozen and freeze-dried fruit are often more nutrient-dense than their fresh counterparts because they are harvested while in-season and immediately flash-frozen or freeze-dried to lock in all of its good-for-you nutrients,” Lindsey Kane, RD, a dietician at Sun Basket, told Eat This, Not That!

5 Canned tuna

Canned tuna is low in calories but rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Keep a can in your pantry to use for easy, last-minute meals like tuna salad for sandwiches and wraps, or add it to salads, pastas, casseroles, ceviche, and more.