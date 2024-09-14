10 Healthy Snacks Under $10 at Target, According to a Nutrition Coach

Target is a go-to grocery destination for many shoppers, so it’s a pretty good feeling when you find a new favorite product on the shelf. But what’s even better than finding your latest food obsession is when it also happens to be something that’s good for you. Fortunately, you may not have to look too hard for your next discovery, thanks to TikTok user @Healthwithhunter. In a recent video, the nutrition coach gave a rundown of his favorite snacks that you can pick up from the retailer. Read on for his favorite healthy snacks you can get at Target for under $10.

1. Grillo’s Pickles Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok Whether they’re dill, bread & butter, or spicy, pickles usually hold a very special place in a snack lover's heart. Fortunately, you can fulfill your cravings for the crispy, crunchy treats with this beloved brand available at Target. “Grillos Pickles are actual real pickles!” @healthwithhunter says in his video. “They use no dyes, no colorings, no artificial flavors, and it’s $7.29.”

2. Abbot’s Plant-Based Chopped Chick’n Bowl Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok There are many reasons people choose to cut back or drop meat entirely from their diets, but it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy foods that remind you of your favorite dishes. This freezer-aisle option from Abbot’s can be an affordable way to fill up—without actually eating any chicken. “If you’re plant-based, for $8, you could get high-quality plant protein,” he says in the video.

3. Wholly Guacamole Cups Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok Let’s be honest: It’s hard to say no to a little guacamole when you’re feeling hungry. Target stocks one option that will ensure you’re never caught without everyone’s favorite dip, no matter what your plans are. “These Wholly Guacamole cups are made of actual real ingredients,” says @healthwithhunter. “I’d recommend this if you’re going to work, [or] you’re giving it to your kids for lunch, and it’s $6.99.”

4. Hu Chocolate Bars Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok True chocolate fanatics know there is no replacement for cocoa when a craving hits. But while it might be considered more of an indulgence, Target carries Hu Chocolate Bars that @healthwithhunter vouches for as a pantry staple. “One of my favorite chocolate brands is $5 a bar at Target,” he says, adding that while he’s seen it a little lower than the $5 it’s priced for at the Bullseye, it’s still a pretty reasonable price. “It’s made with simple ingredients, and it’s so delicious!” he gushes.

5. Spindrift Sparkling Water Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok Having the perfect snack provisions isn’t just about what you’re eating. If you want to make sure you have a healthy beverage option on hand, you can pick up Spindrift at Target for a deal. “Spindrift is one of my favorite sparkling waters because it uses real fruit. $8.29 for each carton.” RELATED: 5 Best Healthy Snacks That Burn Fat and Are Surprisingly Satisfying.

6. Poppi Soda Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok Most nutritionists would agree that it’s best to cut back on sweet sodas. But if you’re having a hard time saying bye to those bubbles, there’s a healthy option on the shelves at Target you can incorporate instead. “Poppi is a ‘better for you’ soda. It’s a prebiotic soda with some fiber in it,” explains @healhwithhunter. “Go for this: It’s $9 for four.”

7. Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok Store-bought iced teas may be a refreshing convenience, but they can also be loaded with sugar. Luckily, @healthwithhunter says there’s a healthier option available at Target you can easily switch to. “If you’re looking for unsweetened tea, Pure Leaf makes a great one with no additives [and] it’s $9,” he says.

8. Siete Grain-Free Cookies Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok Cookies are usually no-no number one when it comes to healthy eating. But in his video, @healthwithhunter says he’s a big fan of one brand. “These Siete Cookies are so delicious, you can’t go wrong with them,” he says, holding up bags of the Mexican Wedding and Mexican Shortbread flavors. The best part? This product is literally a sweet deal at $5.99 per pack.

9. GoGo Squeez Fruit Packs Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok GoGo Squeez packs are a lunchbox mainstay and a great way to ensure you’re getting plenty of fruit into your kids’ diets. But that doesn’t mean adults can’t enjoy the convenience too—especially when they cost a little less than usual. “These GoGo Squeeze packs are on sale for $6.99,” says @healthwithhunter. “They’re about $3 off, and they’re made with all real fruit.”

10. Midday Squares Protein Bars Copyright @healthwithhunter / TikTok It can be difficult to find a protein bar you really love. But when you find one that is healthy and delicious, it can be nothing short of a game-changer, whether you’re tossing them into your gym bag, stashing them in your drawer at the office, or simply having them on hand in the pantry for easy snacking at home. In his video, @healthwithhunter says his “favorite functional chocolate bar” is Midday Squares, which contain protein, fiber, and healthy fats. You can also grab three for less than $10 at Target!



