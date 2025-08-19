 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best Luxury Candle Dupes at HomeGoods Right Now

HomeGoods has dupes for Diptyque, Jo Malone, and more luxury candles at low prices.

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 19, 2025
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 19, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have a confession to make: I am addicted to luxury candles. There is something about a gorgeous glass jar filled with scented wax that gives me all the feels. While I would love to fill my home with Capri Blue, Diptique, Jo Malone, Voluspa, and Le Labo Santal 33 candles, I can’t afford it. However, the other day I was at Homegoods and discovered so many great dupes at a fraction of the price of name brands.

RELATED: 8 Best Money-Saving Secrets of HomeGoods.

1
Capri Blue Volcano: Scentsational Tangerine Guava

Capri Blue Volcano: Scentsational Tangerine Guava
Capri Blue

If you have ever walked into Anthropologie, you know the fruity, tropical vibe of Capri Blue Volcano, the candle always burning in the store. It is forever one of my go-to candles, and I have been splurging on it for years. However, I recently found Scentsational Tangerine Guava, which is much cheaper and smells the same. Now, every time I walk into HomeGoods, I pick up a few.

2
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille: Sand + Fog Vanilla Tobacco

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille: Sand + Fog Vanilla Tobacco
Tom Ford

Sand + Fog is a brand you will see all over HomeGoods’ candle aisle. If you love Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, Sand + Fog Vanilla Tobacco is a fantastic dupe and fills your home with a similar aroma.

3
Diptyque Baies: Seda France Japanese Quince

Diptyque Baies: Seda France Japanese Quince
Diptyque Baies

If you can find Seda France Japanese Quince at HomeGoods, buy it now. Shoppers swear it is a perfect dupe for Diptyque Baies, the French brand’s most popular scent. “I am a fan of the Seda Quince candle, which is supposed to be a dupe of Baies,” one Redditor writes, noting that it is a “better value.” According to the brand, the candle has notes of rhubarb, passion fruit, white fleshed peach, and white jasmine petals and has a 60-hour burn time.

4
1 Hotel Miami: CA Candle Studios Violet Santal

1 Hotel Miami: CA Candle Studios Violet Santal
1 Hotels

Hotel fragrances are hot right now. I wear Santal 33, and one day, I walked into a room and my friend was super obsessed, telling me that I smelled like the Ritz-Carlton Naples. If you have stayed at the 1 Hotel Miami, you know the trademark aroma wafting through the lobby. According to one shopper, the CA Candle Studios Violet Santal will return you to vacation.

5
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540: DW Home Rouge No. 6

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540: DW Home Rouge No. 6
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 is an expensive and luxurious fragrance described as “woody,” “ambery,” and floral. If you want the vibe to engulf your home, pick up DW Home Rouge No. 6 at Homegoods, which comes in a moody red bottle.

RELATED: Experts Claim Bath & Body Works’ Candles Release Toxic Chemicals—Is It True?

6
Le Labo Santal 26: CA Candle Studios Leather Santal

Le Labo Santal 26: CA Candle Studios Leather Santal
Le Labo Fragrances

Le Labo Santal 33 is the best-smelling perfume on the planet. The candle version, Santal 26, has amassed a serious cult following. While I swear by the OG perfume, I have a bunch of candle dupes all over my home. This week, I found a new option, CA Candle Studios Leather Santal, which comes in a gorgeous cream-colored bottle and retails for $14.99.

7
Nest Madagascar Vanilla: Sand + Fog Violet and Vanilla

Nest Madagascar Vanilla: Sand + Fog Violet and Vanilla
Nest

Nest Madagascar Vanilla is another popular neutral candle scent people are obsessed with. Sand + Fog Violet and Vanilla is a fraction of the price. If you are lucky, you will find one at HomeGoods for much less than a Nest.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • mansion in Hidden Hills California with a big pool
    mansion in Hidden Hills California with a big pool
    Money

    America's 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

    Aside from one in Florida, they're all in 2 states.

  • an Aerie storefront that's white brick
    an Aerie storefront that's white brick
    Daily Living

    Lowest Prices of the Year Hit Aerie

    Leggings are marked down to 99 cents!

  • Burning aromatic candles in holders on table
    Burning aromatic candles in holders on table
    Daily Living

    7 Best Luxury Candle Dupes at HomeGoods

    They smell exactly the same for less.

  • TJ Maxx storefront in a mall
    TJ Maxx storefront in a mall
    Daily Living

    7 Best Deals Right Now at T.J. Maxx

    You won't believe what is on sale.

  • A Delta Airbus on the runway
    A Delta Airbus on the runway
    News

    5 Major Delta Changes Happening Now

    Here's how they'll affect travelers.

  • Bath & Body Works Just Brought 3 Back Discontinued Scents—And Released 4 New Ones
    Bath & Body Works Just Brought 3 Back Discontinued Scents—And Released 4 New Ones
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items This Month

    Shop these fall-themed scents now.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.