7 Best Luxury Candle Dupes at HomeGoods Right Now

I have a confession to make: I am addicted to luxury candles. There is something about a gorgeous glass jar filled with scented wax that gives me all the feels. While I would love to fill my home with Capri Blue, Diptique, Jo Malone, Voluspa, and Le Labo Santal 33 candles, I can’t afford it. However, the other day I was at Homegoods and discovered so many great dupes at a fraction of the price of name brands.

1 Capri Blue Volcano: Scentsational Tangerine Guava

If you have ever walked into Anthropologie, you know the fruity, tropical vibe of Capri Blue Volcano, the candle always burning in the store. It is forever one of my go-to candles, and I have been splurging on it for years. However, I recently found Scentsational Tangerine Guava, which is much cheaper and smells the same. Now, every time I walk into HomeGoods, I pick up a few.

2 Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille: Sand + Fog Vanilla Tobacco

Sand + Fog is a brand you will see all over HomeGoods’ candle aisle. If you love Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille, Sand + Fog Vanilla Tobacco is a fantastic dupe and fills your home with a similar aroma.

3 Diptyque Baies: Seda France Japanese Quince

If you can find Seda France Japanese Quince at HomeGoods, buy it now. Shoppers swear it is a perfect dupe for Diptyque Baies, the French brand’s most popular scent. “I am a fan of the Seda Quince candle, which is supposed to be a dupe of Baies,” one Redditor writes, noting that it is a “better value.” According to the brand, the candle has notes of rhubarb, passion fruit, white fleshed peach, and white jasmine petals and has a 60-hour burn time.

4 1 Hotel Miami: CA Candle Studios Violet Santal

Hotel fragrances are hot right now. I wear Santal 33, and one day, I walked into a room and my friend was super obsessed, telling me that I smelled like the Ritz-Carlton Naples. If you have stayed at the 1 Hotel Miami, you know the trademark aroma wafting through the lobby. According to one shopper, the CA Candle Studios Violet Santal will return you to vacation.

5 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540: DW Home Rouge No. 6

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 is an expensive and luxurious fragrance described as “woody,” “ambery,” and floral. If you want the vibe to engulf your home, pick up DW Home Rouge No. 6 at Homegoods, which comes in a moody red bottle.

6 Le Labo Santal 26: CA Candle Studios Leather Santal

Le Labo Santal 33 is the best-smelling perfume on the planet. The candle version, Santal 26, has amassed a serious cult following. While I swear by the OG perfume, I have a bunch of candle dupes all over my home. This week, I found a new option, CA Candle Studios Leather Santal, which comes in a gorgeous cream-colored bottle and retails for $14.99.

7 Nest Madagascar Vanilla: Sand + Fog Violet and Vanilla

Nest Madagascar Vanilla is another popular neutral candle scent people are obsessed with. Sand + Fog Violet and Vanilla is a fraction of the price. If you are lucky, you will find one at HomeGoods for much less than a Nest.