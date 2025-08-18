Shoppers Are Ditching Dollar Tree for Dollar General—Here’s Why

There might be a new bargain retailer queen bee. While Dollar Tree has amassed a strong following for its beauty dupes, discounted brand-name products, and healthy food alternatives (yes, you read that right), shoppers are threatening to boycott the chain over increased price hikes. In fact, some have expressed that Dollar Tree is ripping off its customers compared to rivals, such as Dollar General, who continue to honor low prices. Keep reading to see why DT shoppers are jumping ship.

Dollar Tree started implementing price hikes earlier this year.

For months now, Dollar Tree shoppers have been whispering online about price hikes at their stores. The change has already been discussed at the C-suite level and is now taking effect nationwide.

As Best Life previously reported, “Company CEO Michael Creedon alleged the unfavorable news in a March earnings call with investors. Since the call, price hikes have been confirmed by both Dollar Tree employees and shoppers. The store’s new baseline price is jumping from $1.25 to $1.50, with some items now costing as much as $7.”

“Creedon noted the hikes, which could put some products at five times their original price tag, are reflective of the ‘very uncertain and volatile arena that we’re in.’ His statements, of course, come on the heels of rising inflation in the U.S. and the Trump Administration’s imposed tariffs,” we explained.

“In terms of the different price points, we look at that value, we look at convenience, and we look at discovery,” he said. “We say, you know, where can we offer that and maybe move on some pricing as part of not just tariffs, but an inflationary cost environment that we’ve got to mitigate.”

And it’s making shoppers jump ship to Dollar General.

The financial move is ruffling feathers at the consumer level, with many shoppers threatening to boycott Dollar Tree for Dollar General instead.

In a Reddit thread, one user pointed out that there’s been “a 50 percent increase at Dollar Tree in over a few years.” They added, “It was only worth it for very few items before now I’m not sure it will be worth it for almost anything.”

Another noted that “plastics are already marked up to $1.50” at their Dollar Tree store.

“Dollar Tree is one of the few places besides the gas station I can walk to buy groceries or supplies. The prices going up will affect my ability to buy what I need,” wrote a third.

“At this point, Dollar Tree is only good for cheap candy to sneak into a movie. Everything else is garbage quality that most of has gone up by at least 50 percent in price over the last few months,” reads another comment.

One Reddit user joked that “someone needs to register fivedollartree.com quick.”

On a more serious note, another Redditor wrote, “Some folk rely on Dollar Tree for grocery shopping. Those are the people that will be hit the hardest by this.”

Others argue Dollar General has better deals than Dollar Tree.

The discount retail landscape is changing, and shoppers now claim Dollar General outperforms Dollar Tree when it comes to scoring the best bargain deals on home essentials, food, and seasonal decor.

“They are ruining Dollar Tree and I rarely go there any more. What made it special was that everything in there was the same price no matter what you got,” said a Reddit user before pointing out, “With so many different prices it’s barely any different from stores like Dollar General and Family Dollar.”

In a separate Reddit thread, a bargain hunter offered a pro tip about shopping at Dollar General versus Dollar Tree.

“They do a $5 off $25 purchase every Saturday if you load the discount to your account in their app. Plus they still have lots and lots of items for only $1 there (a lot of them are the same items that are $1.50 at Dollar Tree),” reads their post.

A cost comparison analysis conducted by The Krazy Coupon Lady found that Dollar General “takes the crown” over Dollar Tree in terms of better clearance events, base costs, and coupons.

For starters, Dollar General has a dedicated $1 section, which is already cheaper than Dollar Tree’s baseline price of $1.25 (soon-to-be $1.50). Additionally, Dollar General shoppers can stack digital store coupons with manufacturer coupons for double savings.

On Tuesdays, Dollar General slashes some items down to “penny prices.” You can also score holiday and seasonal decor for up to 90 percent off (so for 10 cents) once they’re “past their prime.”

According to The Krazy Coupon Lady, Dollar General has cheaper unit prices, too.

“I compared unit prices of everyday products and found that Dollar General actually has the better value for 11 out of 25 items (including tissue paper for up to 20 percent cheaper), while Dollar Tree had the edge for 10 out of 25 items (including Crest 3-D White Toothpaste, which is 56 percent cheaper),” they wrote.

They found beauty and personal hygiene supplies (makeup blenders, toothpaste, mouthwash, and pregnancy tests), as well as home essentials (toilet paper, tablecloths, and gift bags) for cheaper.