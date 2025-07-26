Dollar Tree Is Selling Beauty Dupes for Pixie, Olaplex, and More for $47 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

According to NielsenIQ data reported this week by The Washington Post, sales of fragrance dupes increased by 103 percent in mid-June compared to the same period last year. Skincare dupe sales increased by 27 percent, and makeup dupe sales rose by 10 percent.

“The dupe feels like you’ve cheated or one-upped the system… especially in a time of economic uncertainty,” Lauren Beitelspacher, a professor of marketing at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, told the paper.

And if you need evidence of this trend, just go on TikTok and search “Dollar Tree dupes.” A flood of videos will pop up, highlighting knockoffs for pricey products from Pixie, Olaplex, and more. But to save you the time, we rounded up the latest Dollar Tree beauty dupes—some of which are up to $47 cheaper than their name-brand counterparts.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Items as Walmart and Target for $22 Cheaper.

1 Dupe for Pixie On-The-Go Blush

In a recent TikTok video, shopping and beauty influencer Alexis Simone (@itsalexissimone) shared this Dollar Tree dupe for Pixi’s On-The-Go Blush with her followers.

After trying them out at home, Simone concluded that the dollar store’s B.Pure Blush Revitalizing Sticks are super pigmented. “I really am a fan of these blushes,” she said. “They won for me.”

Pixi’s blushes retail for $18.50, while Dollar Tree’s are just $1.25. The only caveat is that the dupes are currently only available in two pinky shades, but Pixi’s come in eight shades ranging from gold to pink to coral-red.

2 Dupe for Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has a cult following. Though it promises to firm, tighten, and moisturize the skin, it’s the unique pistachio-salted caramel-vanilla scent that sets it apart—so much so that it’s been duped by Trader Joe’s, Five Below, and now Dollar Tree.

TikToker @lesmoos recently picked up the $1.25 Dollar Tree lotion (a $47 savings from the name brand) and said it’s “incredible” and “smells so good.”

Shopping influencer Melissa Houser (@mhouser12) found the same scent in a new body and hair mist at Dollar Tree.

3 Dupe for Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter

If all that sun and sand has wreaked havoc on your lips, Vaseline’s cocoa butter lip jelly is a great option for relief. At Target, a two-pack is $6.50, but at Dollar Tree, a two-pack of the dupe version is just $1.25.

“I bought these the last time I was here, and they are just like the Vaseline… but honestly better,” Houser shared.

Dollar Tree also has a dupe for Vaseline’s rose-scented lip balms, according to another video by Houser.

RELATED: 5 Kroger Beauty Dupes Under $20 That Rival Supergoop and Other Luxe Brands.

4 Dupes for Native Body Wash

Dollar Tree’s Native body wash dupes are nothing new, but the current scents available are.

Budget shopping influencer Paige Constantino (@paigeconstantino) recently took a trip to her local dollar store and found four new scents: Sweet Pineapple & Melon, Sweet Peach & Nectar, Sugar Key Lime, and Strawberry & Cream.

Each one is just $1.25, whereas the Native body washes are $10.59.

5 Dupe for Olaplex Bonding Oil

Olaplex is a high-end hair care brand that people either love or hate. But if you’re in the former group, Houser says you’re going to want to run to Dollar Tree to pick up their dupe for Olaplex’s bonding oil.

“This honestly works better than my Olaplex hair oil,” she shared, noting that the name brand is $30, compared to $1.25 at Dollar Tree.