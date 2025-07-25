5 Kroger Beauty Dupes Under $20 That Rival Supergoop and Other Luxe Brands

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’ve been sleeping on Kroger’s beauty aisle, it’s time to wake up. The national grocery chain—which operates a slew of brands under names like Ralphs, QFC, Dillons, and Food 4 Less—has been stepping up its own line of beauty products. And these skincare and makeup items are good, rivaling major luxury brands like Supergoop and Sol de Janeiro for half the price.

With prices under $20, Kroger’s latest launches deliver high-performance formulas wrapped in cute packaging that look just like your viral favorites. Here are the Kroger beauty dupes you need to know about—plus some pro tips for using them.

RELATED: Target’s New Beauty Brand Has Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, and More for $34 Cheaper

1 Glow-Boosting Sunscreen for Less

Try: Kroger Gimme Some Glow Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40, $11.49

Dupe for: Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40, $38

Savings: About $26

Infused with niacinamide and a radiant finish, this luminous sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer—no need to layer. Use it after moisturizer and before makeup for a natural “your skin but better” look.

2 Lightweight Gel Moisturizer

Try: Kroger Hydrating Facial Moisture Water Gel, $12.99

Dupe for: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $13.49

Savings: About $0.50

This weightless moisturizer is perfect for humid days. Keep it in the fridge and apply post-shower for a cooling, plumping effect.

RELATED: Only 25% of Sunscreens Are Safe, New Report Finds—Here Are the 10 Best Options

3 Glow & Go Body Mist

Try: MCoBeauty Fragrance Mist Hair and Body Spray – No. 2 Salted Caramel & Pistachio, $13.99

Dupe for: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Mist, $35.79

Savings: About $21

Available in four summer-ready scents, this fine mist smells luxe without being overpowering. Spritz on after body lotion to help lock in scent longer.

4 Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain

Try: MCoBeauty Cheek & Lip Tint, $9.49

Dupe for: Benefit Benetint or Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek, $28

Savings: About $18

This multitasking tint—which also comes in several shades—adds a natural flush that won’t budge in the heat. Apply with your fingertips for the most seamless finish.

RELATED: 8 Natural Ways to Get Fuller-Looking Lips as You Get Older

5 Setting Mist + Sun Protection

Try: Kroger Refreshing Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 40, $10.99

Dupe for: Coola SPF Setting Spray, $36, or Supergoop (Re)setting Refreshing Mist, $34

Savings: About $23 to $25

Set your makeup and reapply SPF in one go for so much less than the name-brand bottles. Throw it in your beach bag or keep it at your desk for midday touch-ups.