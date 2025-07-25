 Skip to content
Daily Living

5 Kroger Beauty Dupes Under $20 That Rival Supergoop and Other Luxe Brands

These affordable grocery store beauty finds are identical to cult-favorite brands at a fraction of the price.

Avatar for Faye Brennan
By
July 25, 2025
Avatar for Faye Brennan
By
July 25, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’ve been sleeping on Kroger’s beauty aisle, it’s time to wake up. The national grocery chain—which operates a slew of brands under names like Ralphs, QFC, Dillons, and Food 4 Less—has been stepping up its own line of beauty products. And these skincare and makeup items are good, rivaling major luxury brands like Supergoop and Sol de Janeiro for half the price.

With prices under $20, Kroger’s latest launches deliver high-performance formulas wrapped in cute packaging that look just like your viral favorites. Here are the Kroger beauty dupes you need to know about—plus some pro tips for using them.

RELATED: Target’s New Beauty Brand Has Dupes for Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, and More for $34 Cheaper

1
Glow-Boosting Sunscreen for Less

Kroger Gimme Some Glow Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40 and Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40
Kroger / Supergoop

Try: Kroger Gimme Some Glow Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40, $11.49
Dupe for: Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40, $38
Savings:  About $26

Infused with niacinamide and a radiant finish, this luminous sunscreen doubles as a makeup primer—no need to layer. Use it after moisturizer and before makeup for a natural “your skin but better” look.

2
Lightweight Gel Moisturizer

Kroger Hydrating Facial Moisture Water Gel and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Kroger / Neutrogena

Try: Kroger Hydrating Facial Moisture Water Gel, $12.99
Dupe for: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $13.49
Savings: About $0.50

This weightless moisturizer is perfect for humid days. Keep it in the fridge and apply post-shower for a cooling, plumping effect.

RELATED: Only 25% of Sunscreens Are Safe, New Report Finds—Here Are the 10 Best Options

3
Glow & Go Body Mist

McBeauty No2 Body Mist and Sol de Janiero Body Mist
Kroger / Sol de Janiero

Try: MCoBeauty Fragrance Mist Hair and Body Spray – No. 2 Salted Caramel & Pistachio, $13.99
Dupe for: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Mist, $35.79
Savings: About $21

Available in four summer-ready scents, this fine mist smells luxe without being overpowering. Spritz on after body lotion to help lock in scent longer.

4
Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain

McoBeauty Lip Tint and Benefit Benetint lip stain
MCoBeauty / Benefit

Try: MCoBeauty Cheek & Lip Tint, $9.49
Dupe for: Benefit Benetint or Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek, $28
Savings: About $18

This multitasking tint—which also comes in several shades—adds a natural flush that won’t budge in the heat. Apply with your fingertips for the most seamless finish.

RELATED: 8 Natural Ways to Get Fuller-Looking Lips as You Get Older

5
Setting Mist + Sun Protection

Kroger Refreshing Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 40, Coola SPF Setting Spray, and Supergoop (Re)setting Refreshing Mist
Kroger / Coola / Supergoop

Try: Kroger Refreshing Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 40, $10.99
Dupe for: Coola SPF Setting Spray, $36, or Supergoop (Re)setting Refreshing Mist, $34
Savings: About $23 to $25

Set your makeup and reapply SPF in one go for so much less than the name-brand bottles. Throw it in your beach bag or keep it at your desk for midday touch-ups.

Faye Brennan
Faye is a content strategist and digital creator. Formally, she was the Chief Content Officer of Galvanized Brands, overseeing all editorial content. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A collage of beauty products from Kroger on an ombre background
    A collage of beauty products from Kroger on an ombre background
    Daily Living

    5 Kroger Beauty Dupes That Rival Luxe Brands

    These identical items are all under $20.

  • A flooded highway with cars trying to pass through water
    A flooded highway with cars trying to pass through water
    Daily Living

    Flash Floods Have Increased 70% This Year

    More than 4,800 flash floods have occurred so far.

  • box of ozempic injectable pens alongside a stethoscope on a white background
    box of ozempic injectable pens alongside a stethoscope on a white background
    News

    Doctors Sound Alarm on Weight-Loss Drugs and Death Risk

    These two problems may have a single solution.

  • going for a walk outside
    going for a walk outside
    News

    This Step Count Slashes Your Risk of Death by Nearly Half

    And it's less than 10,000.

  • Sick Man at the airport.
    Sick Man at the airport.
    News

    Mosquito-Borne Chikungunya Shows Up in U.S. Travelers

    The virus can be deadly. Here's how to stay safe.

  • A Dollar Tre storefront
    A Dollar Tre storefront
    Daily Living

    Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again to $7

    These "discount" items aren't worth buying anymore.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.