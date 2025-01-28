Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Retail
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Bath & Body Works Has New Glossier Dupes: "That Is Literally Identical," Shoppers Say

"When I tell you that this is Glossier You in a candle, this is Glossier You in a candle," one shopper raved.

White Iris & Cedarwood products on display at Bath & Body Works
Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverJan 28, 2025
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A floral fragrance from Bath & Body Works is making TikTok headlines after shoppers compared it to a popular Glossier perfume. However, this isn’t the first time the retailer has gone viral for its luxury fragrance dupes. In the past, customers have found Bath & Body Works scents similar to Tom Ford, Valentino, Billie Eilish, Carolina Herrera, and more. So, what makes this new dupe so buzzworthy? Keep reading to find out.

RELATED: Bath & Body Works Just Brought 3 Back Discontinued Scents—And Released 4 New Ones.

The scent in question? Glossier You. The perfume is described as a "skin-scent enhancer," meaning it smells a little different on every person. It has base notes of sparkling pink pepper, earthy iris, sweet ambrette seeds, and smooth ambrox—and when combined with your natural scent, it creates a one-of-a-kind personal perfume.

As far as personalized fragrances go, this one is a viral hit. However, there isn’t much to love about the bottle’s steep $78 price tag.

Enter: White Iris & Cedarwood by White Barn (Bath & Body Works’ premiere candle maker).

The fragrance has received viral recognition on TikTok after several shoppers dubbed it a dupe for Glossier You. It also has base notes of iris petals, warm cedarwood, and fresh bergamot, and smells like “a cool pathway lined with fresh, spring blooms,” per its description.

Right now, White Iris & Cedarwood is only available as a three-wick candle ($27) and foaming hand soap ($9), not as body care. But you can purchase both products for less than half of Glossier You and enjoy them as a home fragrance—something Glossier doesn’t offer.

“Glossier You in a candle? Sign me up. This is one of my favorite perfumes ever. It smells so delicious, and if my home can smell just like this perfume, you know I’m going to go get it,” TikToker @mainstmuse told her 370,000 followers.

At Bath & Body Works, she carried out her own sniff test, comparing the scent of the three-wick candle to Glossier You, which she had applied to her wrists prior to walking into the store.

The final verdict? “That is literally identical…when I tell you that this is Glossier You in a candle, this is Glossier You in a candle,” she said.

She also awarded the candle and foaming hand soap extra points for its sleek sage green packaging.

“I’m obsessed,” she added, “Bath & Body Works, you nailed this one.”

@mainstmuse

RUNNN! 🔗’d in my b10! @Paul | Fragrance Influencer YOU WERE SPOT ON WITH THIS ONE!! #bathandbodyworks #glossieryou #glossiercandle #glossierdupe #candle #scent #perfume #newatbathandbodyworks #home #cozy #perfumetok #glossier #bathandbodyworkshaul #threewickcandle #candles #vanilla28 #gourmand #gourmandperfume

TikToker Keely Lindler, who considers Glossier You “top of the list,” was also shocked by the fragrances’ similarities.

“It smells pretty [expletive] close. I’ll be honest, I was not expecting it to smell that similar and it definitely does,” she said in a clip. “TikTok was onto something with this. This is a good dupe.”

In her own reaction video, TikToker Katie Lawson said Bath & Body Works’ version smells “clean, but with a little bit of spicy woodsyness,” whereas the Glossier You perfume is “a little bit more spicy up front.”

Either way, “I will say this is a good dupe for it,” she added.

@keelylindler

Have y’all smelled this??? The notes are Irish petals, warm cedarwoodand fresh bergamot 🙌🏼🌟 ##whitebarn##whitebarncandles##glossier##glossieryou##candledupe

TAGS:
News

The Latest

Walmart store exterior

Walmart is Making This Change to Save Shoppers More Money

This Big New Rival to 7-Eleven is Expanding—Here’s Where

This Big New Rival to 7-Eleven is Expanding

Walmart store exterior

Is Walmart Treating Shoppers Like Criminals?

A woman holding up shopping bags with a happy look on her face

This Once-Popular Department Store Is Planning a Comeback

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.