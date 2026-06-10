11 Aldi Home Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Affordable Aldi home and kitchen finds that offer a similar look and function to Pottery Barn staples.

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Don’t get me wrong, I can appreciate the aesthetic and quality of high-end retailers like Pottery Barn—but the steep price tags aren’t exactly within my budget. That’s why I keep an eye on Aldi‘s rotating selection of home and kitchen essentials, which is often a goldmine for luxury dupes. Keep in mind shelves are restocked weekly, so if you blink, you might miss something. Here are 11 Aldi finds that deliver the same Pottery Barn vibe for a fraction of the price.

1 Bento Boxes

Ideal for packed lunches and on-the-go snacks, Aldi’s Bento Box ($4) features a spacious main compartment and a side section for fruit, chips, or sweets. The snap-on lid helps keep contents fresh, and at just $4 a piece, you can purchase four of them for the price of a single box from Pottery Barn Kids.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Kitchen Finds That Look Like Dupes for Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and More.

2 Tabletop Bladeless Fan

The cordless, battery-powered Tabletop Bladeless Fan ($25) is lightweight and portable, making it easy to transport from your desk to the patio, kitchen, or anywhere you need a refreshing breeze. The bladeless design also makes it a safer choice for homes with pets and small kids.

3 2-in-1 Cast Iron Skillet

Retailing for $20, the 2-in-1 Cast Iron Skillet will transform your home culinary experience, instantly taking your recipes up a notch. A price this low is unheard of, especially for two pieces—so act fast and pick up a set before they’re sold out and you’re stuck paying triple the price elsewhere.

4 Red Gingham Oven Mitts & Potholders

Pottery Barn’s popular Buffalo Check Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set may have been discontinued, but these Red Gingham Oven Mitts ($5 for two) and Red Gingham Potholders ($5 for two) from Aldi are stylish dupes that bring both function and charm to your kitchen. Plus, they have hanging loops for convenient storage.

5 Luxury 2-Wick Scented Candle

With notes of violet, sandalwood, and amber, this Luxury 2-Wick Scented Candle ($6) offers a fragrance profile similar to PB’s Sea Salt & Driftwood Candle. The clean, calming fragrance helps freshen a room while creating a relaxing atmosphere.

6 Leather Storage Organizer

Keep drawers nice and tidy with help from this Leather Storage Organizer ($7). Its slim design is suitable for office supplies and sorting junk drawers.

7 Ice Cube Machine

Perfect for iced coffee enthusiasts, aspiring bartenders, and home entertainers, the Ice Cube Machine ($70) produces restaurant-quality ice in minutes. Its small footprint takes up minimal countertop space, and it comes in at a lower price point than most comparable mini ice machines.

8 4-Piece Food Storage Set

While Pottery Barn’s food storage collection is known for its attractive designs and quality construction, the selection is bulky and limited. Aldi’s 4-Piece Food Storage Set ($5) is a space-saving alternative, with multiple sizes to accommodate a variety of food storage needs.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $10.

9 Travel Weekender Duffle

This Travel Weekender Duffle ($30) is designed with reinforced handles, an adjustable shoulder strap, a roomy main compartment, and a separate zippered bottom section for shoes and laundry. It’s the perfect companion for overnights and short getaway, and it’s a cheaper option than PB’s $400 weekender duffle.

10 Hanging Toiletry Bag

The Hanging Toiletry Bag ($9) offers plenty of storage and organization without hogging too much space in your suitcase. At your destination, hang it up for easy access and visibility, helping keep bathroom counters clutter-free and available for other necessities.

11 5-Piece Packing Bag Set

Packing cubes are a smart hack for maximizing luggage space, but you can also use this 5-Piece Packing Bag Set ($8) for corralling spare bed linens and storing seasonal clothing. The mesh tops help promote airflow to prevent musty odors while also making it easy to see what’s inside.