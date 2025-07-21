 Skip to content
Wellness

5 Biohacking Beauty Secrets to Look Young Forever, Expert Says

How one biohacker turbocharges her routine for strong and youthful hair, skin, and nails.

July 21, 2025
July 21, 2025

Looking for a way to keep your youthful glow without another pricey serum or invasive treatment? One biohacker says the key to aging gracefully is hidden in your everyday habits.

The 2025 Health Optimisation Summit, Europe’s leading biohacking conference, is returning to London on September 13–14, where top biohacking experts will convene to share the latest biohacker and health optimisation technologies. Ahead of the event, one of the top speakers, actress and biohacking pioneer Davinia Taylor, 47, is sharing her top five beauty secrets that support glowing skin, strong hair, and lasting vitality.

Here are five of Taylor’s biohacking beauty secrets that you can use to look radiant and youthful as you age.

1
Prioritize Quality Sleep

Serene calm african american woman sleeping in comfortable bed lying on soft pillow orthopedic mattress, peaceful young black lady resting covered with blanket on white sheets in bedroom, top view
Shutterstock

“Getting enough good-quality sleep is key for skin, mood, and hormone balance,” says Taylor.

She uses the Oura Ring, a wearable sleep tracker, to monitor her rest and adjust her routine accordingly. Research backs her up: consistent, restorative sleep supports collagen production and reduces cortisol, the stress hormone linked to premature aging.

2
Supplement with Silica and Collagen

Collagen powder and pills on pink background. Extra protein intake. Natural beauty and health supplement for skin, bones, joints and gut. Plant or fish based. Flatlay, top view. Copy space text. - Image
Shutterstock

For healthy skin, hair, and nails, Taylor recommends a silica supplement to boost collagen production. She takes Mesoporosil “for its high bioavailability and added detox benefits,” she says.

She pairs it with 40 grams of bovine collagen daily, which may help improve skin elasticity, joint, and gut health. And while it’s popular, she says she opts out of taking marine collagen. “It’s just not for me,” she notes.

Of course, before you start taking any new supplements, it’s crucial to talk to your doctor first. He or she can confirm that their safe for you to use and won’t interact with any of your current medications.

3
Eat More Natural Fats—and Cut Sugar

keto diet with avocado, fats, oils, nuts
iStock

Taylor fuels her body with healthy fats to maintain her youthful glow and fight the signs of aging. “MCT oil, grass-fed butter, and fatty meats support hormone production,” she says.

“At the same time, cutting sugar and refined carbs helps prevent wrinkles and inflammation.” This means cutting out most processed and packaged foods, which are full of hidden added sugars, as well as white bread, cereal, soda, and candy.

4
Soak Up Morning Sunlight

Woman Stretching in the Morning
Shutterstock

One of the easiest and most powerful hacks you can do to look younger? Get outside for ten minutes of sunlight first thing.

“Morning light sets your circadian rhythm, boosting energy and helping you sleep better at night,” says Taylor. “Even 10 minutes outdoors can make a big difference.”

Overall, Listen to Your Body

woman in a towel and a towel on her hair looking at her beautiful skin in the mirror
iStock

While it’s at the cutting edge of technology, these biohacking beauty tips have been supported by science to help fight the signs of time. Tracking your sleep, eating a healthy diet, and getting some natural vitamins and minerals can support your body from the inside—helping you to look and feel better all over.

Start small, stay consistent, and you may find the glow up you’ve been chasing doesn’t come from a bottle after all.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Faye Brennan
Faye is a content strategist and digital creator. Formally, she was the Chief Content Officer of Galvanized Brands, overseeing all editorial content. Read more
