5 Biohacking Beauty Secrets to Look Young Forever, Expert Says

Looking for a way to keep your youthful glow without another pricey serum or invasive treatment? One biohacker says the key to aging gracefully is hidden in your everyday habits.

The 2025 Health Optimisation Summit, Europe’s leading biohacking conference, is returning to London on September 13–14, where top biohacking experts will convene to share the latest biohacker and health optimisation technologies. Ahead of the event, one of the top speakers, actress and biohacking pioneer Davinia Taylor, 47, is sharing her top five beauty secrets that support glowing skin, strong hair, and lasting vitality.

Here are five of Taylor’s biohacking beauty secrets that you can use to look radiant and youthful as you age.

1 Prioritize Quality Sleep

“Getting enough good-quality sleep is key for skin, mood, and hormone balance,” says Taylor.

She uses the Oura Ring, a wearable sleep tracker, to monitor her rest and adjust her routine accordingly. Research backs her up: consistent, restorative sleep supports collagen production and reduces cortisol, the stress hormone linked to premature aging.

2 Supplement with Silica and Collagen

For healthy skin, hair, and nails, Taylor recommends a silica supplement to boost collagen production. She takes Mesoporosil “for its high bioavailability and added detox benefits,” she says.

She pairs it with 40 grams of bovine collagen daily, which may help improve skin elasticity, joint, and gut health. And while it’s popular, she says she opts out of taking marine collagen. “It’s just not for me,” she notes.

Of course, before you start taking any new supplements, it’s crucial to talk to your doctor first. He or she can confirm that their safe for you to use and won’t interact with any of your current medications.

3 Eat More Natural Fats—and Cut Sugar

Taylor fuels her body with healthy fats to maintain her youthful glow and fight the signs of aging. “MCT oil, grass-fed butter, and fatty meats support hormone production,” she says.

“At the same time, cutting sugar and refined carbs helps prevent wrinkles and inflammation.” This means cutting out most processed and packaged foods, which are full of hidden added sugars, as well as white bread, cereal, soda, and candy.

4 Soak Up Morning Sunlight

One of the easiest and most powerful hacks you can do to look younger? Get outside for ten minutes of sunlight first thing.

“Morning light sets your circadian rhythm, boosting energy and helping you sleep better at night,” says Taylor. “Even 10 minutes outdoors can make a big difference.”

Overall, Listen to Your Body

While it’s at the cutting edge of technology, these biohacking beauty tips have been supported by science to help fight the signs of time. Tracking your sleep, eating a healthy diet, and getting some natural vitamins and minerals can support your body from the inside—helping you to look and feel better all over.

Start small, stay consistent, and you may find the glow up you’ve been chasing doesn’t come from a bottle after all.