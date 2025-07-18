4 Supplements That Can Boost Your Mood, Proven by Science

Herbal remedies aren’t an appropriate substitute for talk therapy and prescription medication, yet experts claim they’re one of the most commonly used self-directed modalities. According to a dataset from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 21 million adults and 3.7 million adolescents in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in 2021.

It’s projected that 61 percent of adults and 40.6 percent of adolescents received treatment, respectively. However, in Great Britain, it’s estimated that less than 15 percent of individuals experiencing depressive symptoms receive treatment.

A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology qualifies certain herbal medical products as “a valued part of preventive and supportive self-care for depressive symptoms.” However, there are more out there that aren’t deemed credible by scientists.

RELATED: This Uncommon Supplement Can Improve Your Sleep and Mood, New Study Says.

New research looks at how herbal supplements and vitamins can affect depression.

Compared to therapy and prescribed drugs, over-the-counter herbal and vitamin supplements are relatively cost-effective and more widely accessible, making them a more attractive alternative for those who might not have insurance or are nervous about potential side effects.

“It is suggested that natural products, such as herbal medical products, or nutrients, may help manage depression through various mechanisms, including inhibiting inflammation, ameliorating oxidative stress, changing the microbiota–gut–brain axis, suppressing hyperactivity in the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis, and regulating neurotransmitters,” wrote the study authors.

Many folks consider supplements low-risk. However, experts warn that a majority of supplements promoted for depression haven’t been thoroughly researched and studied for this specific line of use. In other words, when you zoom out, there’s no scientific evidence that they actually help with depressive symptoms.

Moreover, supplements come with their own host of possible side effects. You also need to be mindful of how supplements may interact with other medications you’re already taking.

“It’s kind of the wild wild west with understanding supplements,” Thea Gallagher, PsyD, a clinical psychologist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and director of wellness programs at NYU LangoneHealth, told Health. (Gallagher wasn’t involved in the study.)

“There are a lot of influencers that are getting paid to say something has worked for them, but the problem when you come from the science and research side, we don’t find that the scientific findings are robust enough for us to recommend,” she further explained.

RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.

Out of 64 supplements, only 4 are considered safe and effective for depression.

To prove their point, researchers reviewed 64 different types of supplements across 1,367 studies and 209 clinical trials.

Shockingly, 41 supplements were only tested in a single trial. The remaining products were organized into ranked lists based on their effectiveness. Here is what they discovered.

Supplements with mixed evidence:

Melatonin

Magnesium

Curcumin

Cinnamon

Echium

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Calcium

Supplements deemed “promising” for treating depression, but require further research:

Folic acid

Lavender

Zinc

Tryptophan

Rhodiola

Lemon balm

“Among these, chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and Echium represent commonly used products and should be prioritized for further research into their safety and effectiveness,” according to the authors.

In the end, only four supplements were determined to be “relatively established products.” They are:

Omega-3s

St. John’s Wort

Saffron

Probiotics

Data showed that saffron is “not significantly different from antidepressants,” and omega-3s had “significant effects in reducing depressive symptoms compared to placebo.”

In fact, a 2021 study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry found that omega-3 supplements can significantly reduce the amount of cortisol, a stress hormone, in the body.

St. John’s Wort “showed similar efficacy and lower dropout rates compared to antidepressants” across 27 studies.

Interestingly, probiotics reduced depressive symptoms against placebo, “with greater effects observed in people with major depressive disorder.”

To this point, a recent study published in the journal npj Mental Health Research found that, by increasing the “good” bacteria in the gut, probiotics can reduce negative mood in just two weeks.

Health officials are calling the study eye-opening and urging folks to reconsider which products they’re stocking their medicine cabinets with.

“This study is a really helpful snapshot of where we stand with supplements for depression. What stood out most to me is that they looked at 64 different products but found solid evidence for only four,” De Borrah Wright, MD, medical director of child and adolescent psychiatry inpatient service at NYC Health + Hospitals – Kings County, told Health.

As with starting any new medication, including supplements, it’s important to do your research. No supplement is created equal, and just because it works for someone else doesn’t mean it will work for you.

Speak with your doctor if you’re experiencing feelings of depression and/or considering adding a new product to your health regimen.