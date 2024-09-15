This Uncommon Supplement Can Improve Your Sleep and Mood, New Study Says

Your sleep habits and mood often go hand in hand: Skimp on a good night’s rest for long enough, and you’re more likely to feel down in the dumps as a result of your exhaustion. However, there’s another way that sleep and mood are believed to be linked: Serotonin, a neurotransmitter that can influence your susceptibility to depression, also plays a role in regulating your sleep-wake cycle.

A new study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition suggests that a supplement can help both sleep and mood in one fell swoop by addressing this underlying connection. L-5-Hydroxytryptophan, colloquially known as 5-HTP, may offer real results for those contending with consistently poor sleep quality and more.

“5-HTP is a naturally occurring amino acid that the body converts into serotonin, a chemical that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain,” explains Clarinda Nataria Sutanto, PhD, an instructor at the National University of Singapore’s Food Science and Technology (NUS FST) program and first author of the paper.

“Supplementation with 5-HTP can enhance sleep quality and promote a state of sleepiness by modulating the levels of these neurotransmitters involved in regulating the sleep-wake cycle,” she said via news release.

In the 12-week clinical trial, the team enlisted 30 adults, aged 65 and over, to evaluate the impact of 5-HTP supplementation on their quality of sleep and gut microbiota composition. In analyzing the biological samples collected from the subjects, the researchers determined that 5-HTP helped to increase diversity in gut microbiota in those with previously poor sleep patterns. They posit that the improvement in sleep quality could be explained by those improvements in gut health following supplementation with 5-HTP.

“Results from this study provide scientific evidence supporting the beneficial effects of 5-HTP supplementation on sleep quality via modulation of the gut-brain axis, highlighting the bidirectional interaction between the gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system,” said Kim Jung Eun, an assistant professor at NUS FST , a nutrition scientist, and a co-author of the study.

Far from being “all in your head,” these findings underscore the chemical and mechanical connections between gut health, mental health, and sleep.

“Most of the serotonin found in your body is in your gut (intestines),” notes the Cleveland Clinic. “About 90 percent of serotonin is found in the cells lining your gastrointestinal tract. It’s released into your blood circulation and absorbed by platelets. Only about 10 percent is produced in your brain.”

In fact, one study published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology sought to pinpoint the effects of 5-HTP and another on depressive symptoms. The researchers treated 15 women with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD) using a daily 5 g dose of the organic supplement creatine monohydrate and a twice-daily 100 mg dose of 5-HTP.

After eight weeks, the subjects’ depression scores decreased by an average of 60 percent. However, because the study was so small and used a combination of two interventions, more research is needed to determine the exact impact of 5-HTP.

So, if you struggle with chronic sleep problems and symptoms of depression, taking a 5-HTP supplement may offer some relief. As with all medications and supplements, it’s crucial to discuss the potential risks and benefits with your doctor to determine whether 5-HTP is right for you.