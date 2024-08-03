Doctor Says You Might Be Taking the "Wrong" Magnesium—Here's How to Know

Magnesium can be naturally found in spinach, black beans, avocado, and almonds, but for those who have a magnesium deficiency, supplements are the next best viable source. It's one of the seven essential minerals the human body needs to maintain healthy muscles, bones, nerve function, and blood sugar levels, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Magnesium is an element, much like sodium and calcium, which is crucial for keeping your body healthy," Richard Scanlan, MD, FCAP, clinical pathologist and chairman of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Council on Accreditation previously told Best Life. "Magnesium is important for maintaining normal heart and lung functions and is also important for controlling blood pressure and other functions of the brain and nervous system."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Bottom line: Your body can't operate to its full potential with insufficient magnesium levels. That's why many incorporate dietary supplements into their health regimen. But like any mineral or vitamin additive, there is a lot to choose from. A doctor on TikTok is now warning consumers that taking the wrong kind of magnesium could exacerbate underlying stomach issues and potentially lead to heart problems.

Janine Bowring, ND, is a naturopathic doctor on TikTok (@j9naturally) with more than one million followers. Her content runs the gamut from videos pertaining to weight loss and gut health to things you should know about vitamins, menopause, and cortisol levels. However, it's one of her most recent clips that has the internet talking.

In a video posted on July 17, Bowring highlighted a key ingredient in some magnesium supplements that has unknown long-term effects.

"Your magnesium could contain magnesium stearate in it," cautioned Bowring. "Magnesium stearate is not magnesium. It's a flow agent that they use to speed up production times."

Moreover, Bowring said that magnesium stearate "has never been tested to be safe for long-term human consumption." She added that it can cause heart palpitations and gastrointestinal complications such as gastric reflux.

Additionally, you could be taking the wrong kind of magnesium supplement. In the clip, Bowring highlighted four different types of magnesium, only one of which she actually recommends.

"Are you taking magnesium oxide? Maybe you're taking magnesium citrate or magnesium malate. Well, these aren't the preferred types because they have very poor bioavailability [or] poor absorption," said Bowring.

A high bioavailability score is important because it reflects the likelihood of the supplement reaching the bloodstream.

"On its own, magnesium has very low bioavailability. To be turned into a supplement, the mineral is paired with another organic compound that makes it easier for the body to absorb. The resulting combination is either organic, in this case, meaning it dissolves well in liquid, or inorganic, meaning it doesn't. Organic forms of magnesium tend to be more easily absorbed and therefore more bioavailable," further explains MindBodyGreen.

For these reasons, Bowring recommends taking magnesium bisglycinate. "That glycine has that superior absorption," she said.

The daily recommended dose of dietary magnesium is influenced by various factors, including diet. But according to the NIH, most adults need about 320 to 420 mg.