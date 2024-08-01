Should You Take Magnesium for Anxiety? Doctors Weigh the Pros and Cons

If you're struggling with an anxiety disorder—typically characterized by persistent feelings of fear or dread—you're probably willing to go to great lengths to feel better. Depending on what your doctor or therapist recommends, you might try cognitive therapy, mindfulness and relaxation techniques, turning up your physical activity levels, or taking a prescription medication. Increasingly, some people are also turning to magnesium supplements to help ease their symptoms of anxiety.

When it comes to starting any new supplement regimen, it's crucial to carefully weigh the benefits against the potential risks. This is especially true if you take other medications or supplements, which could cause interactions. Talking to a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement—including magnesium—can help you determine whether it's right for you, what dosage to take, and whether it could have any negative effects based on your unique health situation. However, doctors say there are a few key things to know about magnesium before you even get that far. Read on to learn whether you should consider taking magnesium for anxiety, as well as the pros and cons of starting a new regimen.

RELATED: 7 Hidden Dangers of Taking Fish Oil Supplements, Doctors Say.

What Is Magnesium?

Magnesium is a mineral that helps with many body functions, including muscle and nerve control, bone health, DNA and protein synthesis, blood glucose control, and blood pressure regulation.

You should be able to get all the magnesium you need through your diet, by eating foods such as leafy green vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, fortified cereals, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and whole grains. "In general, foods containing dietary fiber provide magnesium," notes the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

However, over 50 percent of American adults, and up to 80 percent of adults over the age of 70, aren't getting enough of the mineral, The Washington Post recently reported. Taking dietary supplements can help you reach optimal levels if you are not getting enough from dietary sources.

RELATED: 7 Supplements to Avoid If You're on Weight-Loss Drugs, Doctors Say.

How Does Magnesium Help With Anxiety?

One of the ways that magnesium may benefit your physical and mental health is by reducing your anxiety levels. Here are some of the ways that it can offer relief.

It acts as a natural muscle relaxant.

Sometimes, physical relaxation can help you achieve mental relaxation.

"Magnesium helps to relax your muscles and calm your nervous system, which can lower anxiety," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, a medical reviewer for NCOA and an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Some studies suggest that magnesium has this effect because it regulates calcium levels in the body and, in doing so, can affect muscle contraction and release muscle tension.

Getting adequate levels of magnesium can also support proper nerve function, which is important for controlling muscle contractions and relaxation, adds Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, a fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends Health.

It supports healthy brain chemicals.

When you're under extreme levels of stress, your cortisol levels spike, which can exacerbate feelings of anxiety. Magnesium may help to minimize the effects of cortisol by blocking the neuroendocrine pathways that deliver cortisol to your brain.

"Magnesium also helps produce and regulate brain chemicals like serotonin, which affect your mood," explains Dasgupta. "By supporting neurotransmitter function, magnesium can help stabilize mood and reduce anxiety. Serotonin, often called the 'feel-good' neurotransmitter, plays a significant role in mood regulation."

It may improve sleep.

Poor sleep and anxiety are known to have a bidirectional relationship: Fear makes it harder to rest at night, and poor sleep patterns worsen feelings of anxiety. "Better sleep can help manage anxiety, and magnesium can make it easier to fall and stay asleep," says Dasgupta.

How exactly can magnesium help? According to the 2021 publication Magnesium in the Central Nervous System, magnesium can potentially increase the levels of the neurotransmitter GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) in the brain, which can, in turn, improve sleep.

"Magnesium stimulates the activity of cerebral GABAergic systems by behaving as a modulator of GABA receptors, increasing their activity," the authors write. "Magnesium has a favorable effect with respect to sleep onset and maintenance."

RELATED: 5 Side Effects of Taking Too Much Magnesium.

Best Forms of Magnesium for Anxiety

If you've ever considered taking magnesium supplements, you may have noticed that there are several different types on offer. The best way to determine which one is right for you is to discuss the various options with your doctor.

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium Glycinate is known for its bioavailability or easy absorption, as well as its calming effects. Dasgupta says it's a good option for relaxation and mild anxiety relief.

Magnesium Citrate

This form of magnesium is also absorbed well, and Dasgupta adds that it helps with digestion. "This is easily absorbed by the body, may have a calming effect, and is most often the form of magnesium used to treat constipation," adds Mohr.

Magnesium Threonate

Magnesium Threonate may help with mood while improving sleep duration and quality. It's also believed to support brain health and improve gastrointestinal health.

Magnesium Malate

Dasgupta says this form of magnesium provides a steady release and may help boost energy.

Magnesium Acetyl Taurate

This particular magnesium supplement combines magnesium with taurine, which Dasgupta says is especially helpful for relaxation.

RELATED: 7 Low Magnesium Symptoms to Watch Out For, According to Doctors.

How Much Magnesium Should I Take?

When deciding how much magnesium to take in the form of a supplement, it's important to first consider how much you consume from food sources. Mohr says you should take a "food-first approach" in which you aim to get the majority of your magnesium from your diet.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Mohr also notes that the appropriate amount of magnesium for you will depend on factors like age and gender. Men should have around 400 to 420 mg per day and women should have around 310 to 320 mg per day, he says.

"It's a good idea to talk to your doctor first to figure out the right amount for you and to avoid any possible interactions with other medications you're taking," adds Dasgupta.

RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.

Side Effects of Taking Too Much Magnesium

Though taking magnesium may be beneficial if your levels are low, it can also cause adverse effects if you take too much. These are some of the side effects you may experience at high doses.

Digestive issues

Gastrointestinal side effects are among the most common signs that you've taken too much magnesium. "Although generally safe, excessive intake of magnesium may cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and nausea. It's important to stick to the recommended dosages because it can relax everything, including your organs used for digestive purposes," explains Mohr.

Interactions with medications

You should also exercise caution if you're taking magnesium while also taking other medications or supplements.

"Magnesium can interfere with some medications, like antibiotics and blood pressure drugs. It can make some medications less effective or cause side effects, so you should talk to a doctor beforehand," says Dasgupta.

Heart problems

There are also some serious risks associated with magnesium overdose, Dasgupta warns.

"Taking too much magnesium can lead to serious health issues, like heart problems. Very high doses can be dangerous, causing issues like irregular heartbeats or low blood pressure," he says.

The Office of Dietary Supplements adds that in rare cases, patients may experience respiratory distress or cardiac arrest.

RELATED: 9 Supplements That Can Damage Your Stomach, Doctors Say.

Conclusion

Besides potentially helping with anxiety, magnesium also supports bone health, muscle function, and cardiovascular health when consumed in the recommended amounts. "This makes it a good idea to try to incorporate more in your diet for added health benefits," says Mohr.

However, the experts agree that taking magnesium for anxiety may work to varying degrees on a case-by-case basis. "Magnesium might not work for everyone or may not fully relieve anxiety. It doesn't work the same for everyone, and some people might not notice much improvement or any at all," says Dasgupta.

Mohr emphasizes that even when it does lessen the symptoms of anxiety, "it's still most important to get to the root of the issue itself." Speaking with a therapist or psychiatrist can help you make a holistic plan for managing your anxiety, which may or may not include medication or magnesium supplements.