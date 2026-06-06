11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop the best new Hobby Lobby finds for June, from a beehive cookie jar to a rustic wood bench.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you walk into a Hobby Lobby, it’s easy to find all the best DIY kits and project-starters. But this June, Hobby Lobby is going way beyond arts and crafts to include plenty of great finds for the home, too. They’re unapologetically summer-ready: Strawberries on the spoon rest, a beehive cookie jar, a distressed cream pedestal lamp for $15.99, and a rustic wood bench that looks like it belongs on a Vermont porch. June is the perfect time to stock up.

Here are eleven finds worth knowing about.

1 Scattered Strawberries Spoon Rest

This scattered strawberries spoon rest is the smallest purchase on this list with an outsized effect on daily life. You’ll pay just $5.95 for something that sits on your stovetop and makes the whole kitchen look sweeter.

2 Beehive Cookie Jar

Who doesn’t love a themed cookie jar? Sculptural, functional, and $16.99, this beehive cookie jar helps ring in the warm weather with a classic summer design.

3 Blue Embossed Mixing Bowl—Large

Leave it on the counter, filled with fruit. Show it off while your bread dough rises. Whatever you do, it’s sure to get noticed. This large blue embossed mixing bowl has the presence of something that’s been in a family kitchen for thirty years, which is exactly what a well-made mixing bowl should aspire to. $14.99.

4 Natural Woven Paper Rope Basket Set

A matched set of natural woven paper rope baskets is the organizational purchase that makes a room stop looking like it’s in progress and start looking complete. Available in multiple sizes, this natural woven paper rope basket set is $59.97 — an investment in the kind of storage that you never have to explain or hide.

5 Water Hyacinth Round Scalloped Tray

Natural fiber, scalloped edge, $10.99 — this water hyacinth round scalloped tray is the coffee table or bathroom counter piece that manages to be both on-trend and completely timeless at once.

6 Brown Three-Tiered Wood Wall Shelf

This three-tiered wood wall shelf is for the person who’s run out of horizontal surfaces and isn’t ready to part with anything — put plants on the top, books in the middle, and figure out the rest later. It’s $19.99.

7 Rustic Wood Bench

At the end of a bed, entryway, or under a window, a rustic wood bench is the furniture piece that doesn’t require any context to look right. This rustic wood bench is $69.99 and has the kind of solid, simple construction that mass market furniture at twice the price frequently fails to deliver.

8 Short Black Metal Taper Candle Holder

Buy several. Group them at different heights on a dining table or a mantel and the result looks like something from an editorial shoot. This short black metal taper candle holder is $3.99, meaning you can stock a whole collection.

9 Blue and Pink Floral Vines Canvas Wall Decor

A moody floral print works well in most rooms: a bedroom, a hallway, or a living room. With a striking contrast between the trailing vines and dark background, this blue and pink floral vines canvas wall decor is $32.99.

10 Distressed Cream Pedestal Lamp

The distressed cream pedestal lamp has an antique quality that makes it look like it came from somewhere interesting — a flea market in France, a grandmother’s living room, an estate sale where someone else got there first. None of those are true, but the lamp doesn’t know that. It’s $15.99.

11 Green Embroidered Floral Pillow

Green floral embroidery on a throw pillow has a lush seasonal appeal that draws your eye from your couch to the outdoors. This green embroidered floral pillow is $20.99, and the stitching has the handmade quality that printed fabric pillows at twice the price never quite achieve.