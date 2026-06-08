11 Best New Bath & Body Works Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Shop 11 new Bath & Body Works finds, from quick-dry stone trays to Firecracker Pop candles.

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If you aren’t shopping at Bath & Body Works this summer, you are missing out. The bath, body, and cleaning products store has filled up with so many new items, ranging from your favorite returning scents and new favorites to kitchen cleaning products. The most popular items are selling out fast, so if you see something you like, order it ASAP. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works finds hitting shelves in June.

1 Kitchen Counter Spray

The new Kitchen Counter Spray is just $8.95 and is a customer favorite. The cleaning product comes in a few scents, including lemon. “I really like the scent of this counter spray. The citrus scent is so refreshing and perfect for spring and summer. Its perfect for everyday day use but keep in mind its not a heavy duty, so it won’t cut through thick grease. Its easy to use and leave your counter clean and shiny and the bottle design its also stylish making your counter look great and the ingredients its not to bad,” a shopper writes.

2 And, Dish Wash

The new kitchen collection includes Mahogany Teakwood Dish Wash at the same price. The “woodsy, mysterious home fragrance turned rich, refined fragrance icon—Mahogany Teakwood continues to captivate every heart in its path. It embodies the essence of walking through the woods at dusk where shadows drape themselves over every mossy stone, darkness exhales the scent of dark woods and the moonlight brings out the soft whispers of forest florals. This classic woodsy fragrance is beloved by so many, we had to bring it to life in every form,” the brand writes.

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3 This Fast-Dry Stone Countertop Tray

The Fast-Dry Stone Countertop Tray is $22.95 and is designed to hold all your kitchen or bath products. It is made of a quick-dry material that absorbs water quickly. It is part of the new collection, and shoppers maintain that it looks expensive.

4 V.I.Pear Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist

The V.I.Pear Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist is a hit with shoppers, with notes of fresh pear, bright freesia, and amber woods. “Love this scent! Light and long lasting. Perfect for the spring and summer. Please BBW, bring it back in a larger size!” writes one.

5 Firecracker Pop Candle

Celebrate the 4th of July early with the Firecracker Pop 3-Wick Candle or the Firecracker Pop Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. The “luxe foam soap” is a “nostalgic nod to sweet, cool summers,” the brand states. “Perfect for summer parties,” writes a fan. “My favorite scene for the summer! Smells just like the popsicles!”

6 The Star Wash Collab

You can still grab items from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Collection, including the Force Flow Cologne. “This smells so good! I am not a fan of lavender scents at all so I was pleasantly surprised how much I ended up liking this. It has a lovely blend of the scent notes to make something really unique and fresh. The collectible tin is so cute and great for storing things or even displaying out. Highly recommend giving this a try if you haven’t already!” writes a shopper. The Ice Planet3-Wick Candle is also popular, “forged in the coldness of space” with notes that are “woodsy and fresh.”

7 The Coastal Dreaming Line

The new Coastal Dreaming fragrance is a refreshing summer scent that shoppers can’t get enough of. Coastal Dreaming Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a great option with notes of sea salt, vanilla, and driftwood “in a rich, luxurious wave of hydration,” the store says. “This is one of the best summer fragrances BBW has ever made. It smells like a fresh beach scent with an added vanilla twist. Imagine inhaling salty beach air while eating a vanilla cone. I absolutely love it and will be buying backups of this. This will be in my summer scent rotation heavily all summer,” writes one.

8 The Burberry Her Fragrance Dupe

All Eyes On Her Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is a dupe for Burberry Her, according to shoppers. “Shower fresh clean fragrance,” writes a shopper. “This is by far one of my favorites from Bath and Bodyworks. It’s spot on to Burberry’s Her. I was sorry to see it go 50%. Please bring this one back. It smells fabulous and really lasts,” another adds.

9 Sea Salt Fragrance Mist

Sea Salt Travel Size Fine Fragrance Mist is reminiscent of a “classy beachside hotel” that is subtle but sophisticated, per shoppers. “Smells lovely. Matches the title and description very well, very refreshing and classy,” writes a shopper. “This is my favorite scent so far this year. Very clean and fresh. Finally something without musk, vanilla, or heaviness,” another adds.

10 A Fair-Inspired Scent

You can mentally stay at the fair all summer long with Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist, a “sweet and soft” summery scent that is so perfect that “you can practically feel the warmer, happier days on the horizon,” the brand says. It features notes of spun sugar, pink berries, and whipped vanilla. “Love it!! Not too sweet! I was actually surprised this smelt as good as I originally thought it would,” a shopper writes.

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11 And, a Miami-Inspired Scent

Meet Me in Miami Fine Fragrance Mist celebrates the South Florida beach city in a fragrant way. “Reminds of good summer fun. Its a lovely bubbly fragrance with the right combination of notes. This is my second time purchasing this,” writes one shopper. “I love Meet Me in Miami! It’s my favorite summer fragrance from B&BW. It’s the perfect blend of suntan oil and tropical fruit that makes me long for the beach,” adds another.