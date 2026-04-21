11 Best Bath & Body Works “New Arrivals” Selling Out Fast

Shop 11 Bath & Body Works new arrivals, from the viral tomato scent to Vera Bradley sets.

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Over the weekend, I hit the Bath & Body Works at the King of Prussia mall, and felt like I was walking back into the early aughts. The store was filled with so many fabulous fragranced finds, ranging from nostalgia-inducing favorites to fresh new scents that were instantly addictive. What should you shop for right now, before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Bath & Body Works arrivals selling out fast.

1 The Freshest Spring-ScentedHand Soap

The Springtime Greenhouse Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a fresh spring scent your guests will love. “Love this scent! I have it by my kitchen sink & everyone comments on it!!” one shopper commented. “My new favorite hand soap scent. Perfect for spring. It’s floral but very light. The bottle is also adorable,” another wrote.

2 A Tropical Candle

The new White Barn Fiji White Sands Single Wick Candle, a subtle island fragrance, is a vacation in candle form. “Love this scent! It does give tropical vacay with a hint of sweet pineapple, but not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

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3 The Butterfly Gift Set

The new Butterfly Gift Set smells sweet and springy and comes with everything needed to indulge in the fragrance. “Its a lovely gift box with a card. I like the trio in the box of bath wash, lotion, and body mist. If I was to change anything, I would have a hand wash too. My MIL loves the bath and hand soap products,” one shopper writes. “Was a special gift piece with an amazing scent,” another says.

4 An Attention-Grabbing Candle Holder

The new Vera Bradley and Bath & Body Works collaboration has arrived just in time for Mother’s Day. I spotted the Vera Bradley Peach Pedestal 3-Wick Candle Holder as soon as I walked into the store, and trust me: You need this. “Even prettier in person,” writes a shopper. “I am so pleased with this candle holder. The colors are bright and springlike and it is a well-made piece, not cheap at all and has some weight to it.”

5 And, a Vera Bradley Set

A Vera Bradley bag plus Bath & Body Works products? Yes, please. The Vera Bradley Blue Paisley Gift Set and the Vera Bradley Pink Paisley Gift Set both come with a bunch of products from the collaborative line, and also a cosmetics pouch she can use long after the Bath & Body Works items are empty.

6 All the New Gingham Products

Nothing feels more summery to me than the new Gingham collection, which is a burst of summer in a bottle. Two of my top picks? Gingham Gorgeous Fine Fragrance Mist. “A burst of fruity floral goodness. Dry down lasts for hours. Strawberry peach peony, YES PLEASE,” writes a shopper. You also can’t go wrong with the OG Gingham, a favorite since 1990, with blue freesia, white peach, and fresh clementine notes.

7 A Candle You Will Want to Eat

The Carrot & Nectarine 3-Wick Candle smells like garden goodness and is a return fragrance. “Been waiting for this scent to make a return for years. Its that good. Its the perfect mix of sweet and fresh. Easily B&BWs most lux scent. Please bring back every year,” writes a shopper.

8 And, the Viral Tomato Scent

Off the Vine Fine Fragrance Mist is a scent with notes of heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss. It went seriously viral this year. “This is the best scent B&BW has EVER come out with. It is my signature fragrance. I’m so glad they brought it back this year!!” writes one shopper. “Off the Vine has a cult following, and was brought back as an online exclusive due to its popularity. It doesn’t smell like tomato, it smells like geranium/green. It’s a sophisticated smell,” adds another.

9 A Lilac Scent That Is Super Amazing

My new favorite scent at Bath & Body Works? Fresh Cut Lilacs smells just like the flowers in springtime. The Fresh Cut Lilacs 3-Wick Candle. “Incredible. Lovely lilac smell. Exactly like you have bushes outside your window,” writes a shopper.

10 Turquoise Waters Soap

Washing your hands with Turquoise Waters Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, featuring notes of bergamot, day lily, and sea spray, will make you feel like you are on vacation. “Another unique fragrance to add to my collection. It’s very mild and not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

11 And, This Warm Summer Evening Candle

Warm Summer Evening 3-Wick Candle smells like summer, warm florals, calming amber, and velvety sandalwood. “Candle smells great! light it while cleaning have the whole living room area and into the kitchen smelling good not to strong a light beautiful smell!!!!!” writes a shopper.