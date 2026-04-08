Shop the 11 best Bath & Body Works spring sales, from 5/$28 hand soaps to 2/$20 candles.

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I am calling it: 2026 is the year of Bath & Body Works. The mall brand, which has been around since I was a kid, is majorly upping its game this year, dropping fresh new scents and product types, bringing back nostalgia-sparking favorites, and running great promos on almost everything in the store and on the website. And, now that spring is here and summer is on the way, some of the best scents are making their way into the inventory. What should you shop for that is on sale this week? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works spring sales starting this week.

1 Buy 3 Get 1 Free: Forever Cherry Blossom Body Wash

Most of the full-size products are part of the Mix & Match: Buy 3 Get 1 Free deal, including Forever Cherry Blossom Body Wash. “Just love this scent. Better than the original,” writes a shopper. “Wonderful light scent . This body wash is much thicker than others that I have used. It didn’t lather as much as expected but not necessarily a con. Rinsed without residue. Gotta love Bath and Body Works,” another adds.

2 Buy 3 Get 1 Free: Peach Blossom & Nectar Body Scrub

Also included in the same promo is the Peach Blossom & Nectar Creamy Body Scrub. “An absolutely amazing scent on a wonderful scrub. It felt amazing to use and did a wonderful job exfoliating!” writes a shopper. “I love this scent and the creaminess of this scrub!” adds another.

RELATED: 5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Mix & Match 5/$28: Sunwashed Santal Hand Soap

All of the hand soaps are part of the Mix & Match 5/$28 promo, and they make great gifts. One of my favorite, neutral-friendly scents? Sunwashed Santal Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. “One of my favorite scents ever! Fresh and clean without being overly perfumy,” writes a shopper. “Simple light fragrance. One of my favorites,” adds another.

4 Mix & Match 5/$28: Daily Moisturizing Hand Soap Kitchen Lemon

The new Daily Moisturizing Hand Soap collection is part of the promo. This Kitchen Lemon Daily Moisturizing Hand Soap is formulated for your kitchen and features a refreshing citrus scent. “My go to kitchen soap . I try to keep it on hand,” writes a shopper. “I really really like this product and have already recommended it to three friends. It works and I notice softer hands and I have only been using this product for less than one week,” adds another.

5 Mix & Match 5/$28: Wallflowers Fragrance Refills Flowers for Mom

Now is the time to stock up on Wallflowers Fragrance Refills, which are currently 5/$28. Looking for a Mother’s Day gift? This Flowers For Mom Wallflowers Fragrance Refill is a great option. “LOVE this scent, it’s strong and pretty,” writes a shopper. “Smells like a bed of flowers,” adds another.

6 Mix & Match 2/$16: Concentrated Room Spray Eucalyptus Rain

It’s also a great time to stock up on the brand’s popular Concentrated Room Sprays. Instead of $8.95 each, you can get them for 2/$16, and this includes spring scents like Eucalyptus Rain Concentrated Room Spray. “Amazing smells. My rooms smell amazing and rejuvenated with these fresh scents. Can’t wait to buy more for other areas of the house,” writes a shopper.

7 2/$20 Single Wick Candles: Iced Lemon Pound Cake

Spring candles are such a steal. Instead of the usual $16.95 per candle price, there is a 2/$20 Single Wick Candles promo. This includes Iced Lemon Pound Cake Single Wick Candle, which smells like the refreshing dessert. “This candle has an adorable look and smells so fresh. Wonderful presentation and so lovely to look at,” writes a shopper.

8 2/$20 Single Wick Candles: Fiji White Sands

There are also lots of summer scents, including this White Barn Fiji White Sands Single Wick Candle, included in the promo as well. “Love this scent! It does give tropical vacay with a hint of sweet pineapple, but not overwhelming,” writes a shopper.

9 6/$10 Pocketbac Hand Sanitizers: Wildberry French Toast

And, don’t forget to grab a bunch of hand sanitizers, as the 6/$10 Pocketbac Hand Sanitizers deal is going on. Lots of shoppers love Wildberry French Toast PocketBac Hand Sanitizer, usually $1.95. “I love this scent it smells so good. Its not too strong,” writes a shopper.

10 6/$10 Pocketbac Hand Sanitizers: Fresh Cut Lilacs

If you prefer a clean, spring-floral scent, add Fresh Cut Lilacs PocketBac Hand Sanitizer to your cart. “Not overpowering smells clean and fresh!” a shopper writes. “Smells amazing perfect for summer!” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions I Bought This Month.

11 2/$30 Laundry Detergent & Boosters: Strawberry Pound Cake

And Bath & Body Works is also here to help your laundry smell fabulous. Currently grab Laundry Detergent & Boosters for 2/$30, including Strawberry Pound Cake Fragrance Booster, usually $19.95. “Makes your clothes smell fresh,” writes a shopper. “This lovely Strawberry Shortcake smell is awesome. Just want to wash all the clothes now with it!” adds another.