7 Best New Michaels x Jonathan Adler Decor Finds Selling Out Fast

Shop 7 Michaels x Jonathan Adler decor finds, from beaded bee pillows to chic ceramic vases.

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I love the home decor department at Michaels every day of the year. However, the store recently dropped its most exciting collaboration to date, in my opinion. The Jonathan Alder x Michaels collection started trickling into stores and the website earlier this month, and it’s honest maximalism vibes at its max. I have been a Jonathan Adler junky for decades, even dropping close to a $1,000 on his trendy Trojan horse lamp after becoming obsessed with it at the Parker Palm Springs, which was famously decorated by the interior designer when it reopened in 2004. Trust me, this is a collection you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Jonathan Adler x Michaels decor finds selling out fast.

1 A Beaded Bee Pillow That Should Cost Triple As Much

Add a bright flash of color to your sofa with the Jonathan Adler x Michaels 18″ Round Bee Beaded Pillow, currently $59.99 plus 30 percent off with the code SPRING30. “I bought this pillow and the bug pillow online. They look great – vibrant colors, beautiful beading and embroidering! Great quality for the price. They look right at home next to my other Jonathan Adler pillows that cost three times as much,” writes a shopper.

2 A “Work of Art” Ceramic Vase

What is black and white and majorly attention-grabbing? Jonathan Adler x Michaels 14.5″ Black & White Circle Ceramic Vase, $69.99 plus 30 percent off with the code. “This vase is a work of art. I am trying to purchase as many of the black and white pieces which match my decor. Various shapes and design of the whole Jonathan Adler collection are just exquisite. Really eye catching piece. Reasonably priced with 30% off and a $15 voucher. Please, Michaels- continue this upscale merchandise,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Michaels Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Trojan Horse DIY Book End Set

In addition to ready-to-go decor, there are a bunch of really amazing craft sets, and my favorite is this Jonathan Adler x Michaels 7″ DIY Ceramic Trojan Horse Book End Set, $34.99. It’s a blank canvas, featuring Adler’s trademark horse heads. Use it as is, or create a masterpiece with paint. It’s available in stores only.

4 A Blue, White, and Teal Wall Urn

This Jonathan Adler x Michaels 8.25″ Blue, White & Teal Hudson Ceramic Wall Urn is also an expensive-looking piece for just $19.99 plus 30 percent off. There are a few different decor options in the eye-catching Hudson pattern in blue, white, and teal, and they are perfect.

5 A Greek Key Metal Vase

Another trademark Jonathan Adler pattern is the Greek key, which can be found all over the Parker. The Jonathan Adler x Michaels Blue & White Greek Key Metal Vase is another must-buy piece with serious Art Deco vibes. Get it for $49.99 plus 30 percent off.

6 A Hex Tabletop Frame

Is your mom into the maximalist look? This Jonathan Adler x Michaels 4″ x 4″ Black & White Hexagonal Tabletop Frame for $19.99 plus 30 percent off makes a great Mother’s Day gift. It comes with an eye-catching image of two greyhounds in a black-and-white hexagonal frame, but you can swap it out for a photo of your choice.

7 A Greek Key Beetle Box

Bring on the beetles! Jonathan Adler x Michaels 7″ Green Greek Key & Geometric Beetle Tabletop Box is such an attention-grabbing piece of decor that doubles as storage. It is adorned with a geometric beetle motif and a Greek key border, and is just $29.99 plus 30 percent off.