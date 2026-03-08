7 Michaels Finds That Look Like Luxury Brands for Less

Seven Michaels home decor finds that look like luxury brands for less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re into baking, scrapbooking, junk journaling, knitting, sewing, or decorating, Michael’s has everything you need for your hobbies and home decor. Beyond their seasonal items, Michael’s has luxury lookalikes brands at affordable prices, reduced further by their coupons offered regularly. To get you started, here are seven items that look expensive for less.

1 Custom Framing

The custom framing at Michael’s is a favorite of mine, with floating frames or dark wood options like the Brown Distressed Veneer to really make a wall display pop. Blend framed mirrors into your gallery wall of art from your travels, or framed family photos, to make the room feel a little more spacious.

2 Hello Honey Woven Cotton Pom Pom Throw

The Hello Honey Woven Cotton Pom Pom Throw is under $30 and comes in soft pin, gray, gold, and rust. A throw blanket always adds a little pop to the couch or a hallway bench, and the fun little pom-poms are a great addition. “Beautiful, well-made throw! Looks nice at the bottom of our bed. Well worth the money, lucky for me I’d gotten it on sale! I wish I would’ve ordered two,” a reviewer said.

3 Umbra Black Triflora Hanging Planter Set

Let the plants do the work, adding texture and color to your space. The Umbra Black Triflora Hanging Planter Set for $85.99 blends greenery and art in this decorative wall piece. “I love this so much I bought a second one! It’s a great way to add plants to a small space,” a buyer said.

4 Ball Pillow by Ashland

The Ball Pillow by Ashland is just $20.99 per pillow. Throw pillows are a great way to add a pop-up color, but shape can also be fun to incorporate design into your living room landscape. These throw pillows in the shape of balls are a fun way to add a neutral element to the couch, especially if you need a neutral color.

5 Silver Iron Modern Accent Lamp

The Silver Iron Modern Accent Lamp is both elegant and functional. Marked down significantly from $198.99 to under $100 at just $95.19, this chic lamp doubles as an art piece and can add a lot to a space beyond soft lighting.

6 Metal Flower Wall Decor Minimalist Floral Wall Hanging Decor

The Metal Flower Wall Decor Minimalist Floral Wall Hanging Decor is $63.04 for 3 pieces. Instead of choosing wall decor for the shared spaces in your home and letting it sit there, play with your options. If you have neutral furniture or neutral carpets, switching up your wall art (especially with the seasons) could be a fun way to add a pop-up color to the room. For Spring, go with something floral that looks detailed and elegant, yet still affordable.

7 Glitzhome Mid-Century Faux Leather Accent Chair

A statement chair is the ideal way to add some color to a room, while still maintaining an elegant look. The Glitzhome Mid-Century Faux Leather Accent Chair is $373.99 and comes in a variety of colors like black, hunter green, brown, camel, blue, and burgundy and can really tie together a room in your home or even an office space.