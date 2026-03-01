6 Best New Michaels Spring Crafts Hitting Shelves This Week

Roll up your sleeves, put on your smock, and try something new!

If winter is marked by gray days and early evenings, spring welcomes back much-needed color and light. For creators and crafters, that return of sunshine can also come with a renewed sense of inspiration for all of the projects previously left on ice. Right now is the perfect time to reawaken your artistic side—not least because the Michaels spring lineup has everything you need for creativity to blossom. The newest arrivals lean into that seasonal shift, with low-pressure projects and hands-on kits designed to make the process as fun as the finished result.

1 Spring Needle Felting Kits

In homage to the season, this advanced needle felting kit guides you through creating detailed spring designs, including a potted flower, a rainbow butterfly, and a rainbow bird. Each kit includes the materials needed to complete the felted figure, making them a great option for crafters ready to tackle more intricate shaping and layered color work. The finished pieces work as cute decorative accents once completed.

2 Spring Embroidery Kits

Needlework is another meditative craft that’s as calming as it is charming. This butterfly embroidery kit features six butterfly designs, while the floral stamped kit includes six floral patterns, accompanied by a hoop for display. Both sets come with pre-printed designs to follow, making them approachable for anyone just getting started in classic hand embroidery. They’re ideal for slow, relaxing stitching sessions with finished pieces that can be framed or gifted.

3 Mini Spring Canvas Painting Kits

If you love painting but don’t love deciding what to paint, these canvas painting kits can remove the guesswork to get you into a flow state sooner. They feature spring-themed designs, ranging from florals to animals, and include everything needed to complete each small artwork. With simple, eye-catching designs, they’re great for casual paint nights or low-pressure creative breaks.

4 Floral Diamond Art Coaster Kit

If you plan to do plenty of crafting this spring, don’t skimp on functional art you can use. This kit lets you create a set of floral coasters using diamond art techniques—each decorated with small resin “diamonds” that form colorful floral designs. The finished coasters are both decorative and practical, adding handmade charm to everyday use.

5 DIY 3D Wooden Flower Puzzles

These three-dimensional wooden flower puzzles assemble into freestanding floral displays, including a mixed bouquet and individual blooms like orchids, daisies, and chrysanthemums. Each puzzle pieces together into a sculptural flower arrangement that works as lasting décor without the upkeep of real plants.

6 DIY Ceramic Spring Vases

Paint-your-own ceramic vases add a personal touch to spring decorating—and may even inspire you to get out into nature for a wild flower harvest. Options include a butterfly vase, a gnome holding a flower, and a stacked strawberry design, all perfectly poised to welcome back the warmer weather. Once painted, each vase becomes a functional piece of décor for faux stems or small floral accents.