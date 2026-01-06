10 New Michaels Book Lovers Items Flying Off Shelves This Week

Calling all bookworms!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Calling all bookworms! Michaels just dropped its Next Chapter collection, an array of bookish tchotchkes that celebrate the love of reading, and must-have items start at just $9. There are tons to browse through, but I rounded up the prettiest shelf decor, coziest pillows, and best book-inspired items worth buying. So without further ado, here are the 10 best new items from Michaels’ New Chapter collection.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Finds to Shop From the Latest Collections.

1 Ceramic Tabletop Book-Inspired Signs

These ceramic tabletop book-inspired signs can serve as paperweights, wall art, or shelf decor. They’re designed to look like street signs, with creative addresses like “Romance Street,” “Fiction Avenue,” “Fantasy Lane,” “Thriller Drive,” and “To Be Read Blvd.” The signs retail for $13 each.

2 Decorative Book Boxes

Store photos, handwritten cards, and bookmarks in these decorative book boxes, which resemble the classics such as Wuthering Heights ($10) and Little Women ($9). They would look so pretty displayed on a mantle or bookcase—and no one will know they’re doubling as storage!

3 Decorative Flip-Top Storage Box

However, if you need more storage space, opt for “The Book Club” Flip-Top Storage Box ($30) or “Book Lover” Flip-Top Storage Box ($20). They have a soft magnetic closure for safekeeping. The “Book Club” version offers more room and is big enough to store standard-sized books.

4 Cross Stitch Throw Pillows

Add a pop of color to your reading nook with one of these bookish cross-stitch throw pillows (retailing for $30 each). Each pillow features a book-inspired phrase with florals or stripes along the trim. Choose from five designs:

5 Ceramic Trinket Box

When it comes to desk tchotchkes, this gorgeous Ceramic Trinket Box ($15) caught my eye. Shoppers say they use it to store paper clips, rubber bands, binder clips, loose coins, and other small items.

6 Bookish Drinkware

Sip on your iced coffee, wine, and tea in style with a book-inspired glass or mug. Michael’s Next Chapter collection has a ton of different designs and mug/glass shapes to choose from, including:

These would also make excellent gifts paired with a coffee shop gift card, mini tea variety pack, or wine bottle.

7 Wooden Tabletop Decor Signs

Are you a hopeless romantic or a fantasy fan? Choose your fighter with a “Romance Reader” Wooden Tabletop Decor Sign ($17) or a “Fantasy Reader” Wooden Tabletop Decor Sign ($17).

8 Flower and Plant Vases

Display fresh flowers, succulents, or small plants in this Book Garden Glass Tabletop Vase ($25) or Ceramic Books Decorative Holder ($25).

9 Decorative Open Book Bins

There’s no such thing as having too much storage. Nab this Book Garden Decorative Open Book Bin ($30) or “Reading Is My Therapy” Decorative Open Book ($25) for all your organizing needs. Plus, they look cute enough to have out on display, too!

10 Gold Reading Glasses

Your bookcase will look extra studious with these fancy Gold Reading Glasses ($17).