7 Best New Michaels Decor Finds, According to Pro Decorators

Interior designers highlight seven new Michaels décor finds that add style and function at home.

It should come as no surprise that Michael’s is a frontrunner for affordable, yet tasteful, home decor, oftentimes with coupons available to bring the price down even more. The craft store is filled with items to add some character to your home, or even to create something yourself. I spoke with Laura Medicus, Interior Designer and Owner of Laura Medicus Interiors at Laura Medicus Interiors, to find out an expert’s opinion on the best items to add to your home decor rotation.

1 Large Rectangular Metal Basket

This Large Rectangular Metal Basket for just $14.99 is ideal for tying loose items together to make the room look organized, whether in the kitchen or any other room in your house. “I love this basket for a pantry,” Medicus said. “It would be great to store root vegetables in.”

2 3 Tier Rolling Cart

The 3 Tier Rolling Cart for $34.99 comes in 10 colors (from subtle options like black or white, to pops of colors like mint or lilac) and can act as a catch all for everything from make up to bar cart items. “I’m a huge fan of this cart,” Medicus said. “It’s great for beauty supply storage for a teen, art and craft supplies, snacks for a small kitchen and it works great for a college student.”

The White Floral Hexagonal Garden Stools add an elegant look to the room for $73.49. “These are lightweight, easy to move around and could be indoors part of the year and out the other,” Medicus said. “I might put a plant on one and place it in front of a window and use the other as a little drink drop table next to a chair.”

4 Buffalo Check Rag Rug

The Buffalo Check Rag Rug is great in the kids room or to add a pop-up color throughout your home for $23.99. “This is a stylish little rug and the colors are going fast. I like the honey color in this rug a lot,” Medicus said. “It would look sweet in a child’s room or a vintage style bathroom.”

5 Natural 2-Tier Wooden Tray

The Natural 2-Tier Wooden Tray for $19.99 adds a subtle cozy touch to the kitchen and is an ideal display piece.”I love natural wood pieces in kitchens to help warm them up and this tiered tray is really cute,” Medicus said. “I would place it next to a tea or coffee station and have coffees/teas/sugars and other things placed on it.”

6 Portable Tap Lamp

This Portable Tap Lamp for $17.49 comes in gold or black, and is ideal when the room needs a touch of soft lighting. “This stylish lamp would be perfect to place on an open shelf or in a small area [where] you want a touch of light and you don’t have an outlet,” Medicus said. “The brass would perk up any dark corner.”

7 Felt Wall Hanging Dinosaur Head

This Felt Wall Hanging Dinosaur Head for $43.99 adds a fun element to a child’s room (or an adult’s room if that’s your thing…we don’t judge). “This guy would look so cute hanging on the wall in a kids room,” Medicus suggests. “They have other animals also if you want a menagerie.”