7 Best Hobby Lobby Fall Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers

Designers highlight the best Hobby Lobby fall décor finds that add warmth, color, and cozy charm.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When shoppers are in the market for quality fall decor to make the house feel cozy and colorful, Hobby Lobby has plenty of options. From table decorations adding rustic fall foliage colors and pumpkin decor, to wreaths and ribbon, there are plenty of choices, both big and small. I spoke with Colleen Bennett, Founder and Principal Designer at CBB Design Firm, to get her opinion on items to look for at Hobby Lobby.

1 Orange Fall Mix Wreath

This $25 Orange Fall Mix Wreath is the ideal blend of fall colors, with other seasonal elements like small pumpkins, berries, and pinecones. “Fall wreaths are perfect accent pieces for home exteriors, proving that a wreath isn’t only for Christmas,” Bennett said.

2 Potted Flowers Wood Decor

The Potted Flowers Wood Decor for $8.49 adds a unique element to your entryway or table.

“Here at CBB we frequently use faux floral to enhance our clients’ homes and Hobby Lobby has a good selection of fall floral options from stemmed flowers to leaves,” Bennett explains.

3 Green Leaf Cutout Ribbon

Whether it be fall colors like orange and red, or cute leaves like this Green Leaf Cutout Ribbon for $4.99, ribbon can add a lot to decor inexpensively. “I love using ribbon as an accent around the home, it is super versatile and can be added to things like candles, lanterns and bottles,” Bennett said.

4 Orange & Cream Pumpkin Woven Table Runner

On sale for just $7, this Orange & Cream Pumpkin Woven Table Runner is a cute addition to your fall table decor. “Every great table setting starts with the right linens,” Bennett said. “I love the fall inspired linens that Hobby Lobby offers because they look very similar to the high end brands that I like but at a much lower price.”

5 Pumpkin Water Hyacinth Tray

This Pumpkin Water Hyacinth Tray for just $2.50 right now is a statement piece for the table. “Another important aspect of hosting is having the right serveware, decorative fall serving dishes are a great touch that make your spread look much more luxurious,” Bennett said.

6 Wood Pumpkin Serving Board

For just $5 right now, the Wood Pumpkin Serving Board can hold everything from fruit and veggies, to cheese and meats to pass around the table. “Hobby Lobby has some great wooden table pieces that can be used as table accents for a dinner table or used on accent furniture,” Bennett explains. “These pieces give the cozy homemade feel at a more affordable price.”

7 Cozy Home Wood Candle Lantern

This Cozy Home Wood Candle Lantern for $14.99 is giving fall cabin vibes, and is a statement piece in any fall display. “Lanterns are a classic accent that can be utilized in tons of different ways, Hobby Lobby has an excellent selection of lanterns from rustic to modern to fit any type of space,” Bennett said.