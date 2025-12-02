7 Best Walmart Lamps That Give a Cozy Glow, According to Interior Decorators

Designers say these Walmart lamps offer warm, cozy light and stylish everyday appeal.

Head to Walmart to browse their home goods section if you’re looking for a new lamp to provide a bit of coziness to your home for the season (and beyond). Here are the 7 Best Target Lamps That Give a Cozy Glow according to Todd Harmon, Principal designer, furniture specialist, and co-founder of Harmonia Living and Patio Productions.

1 SUNMORY 20″ Marble Table Lamp with Frosted Glass Lamp

The $38.80 SUNMORY 20″ Marble Table Lamp with Frosted Glass Lamp in gold has an elegant floating look with a marble stand. “A frosted glass shade diffuses light completely,” Harmon said. “The globe shape distributes the light evenly in all directions. This avoids harsh upward or downward beams. It is the purest form of soft, ambient light.”

2 Bouclair Natural Linen Fabric Floor Lamp

The Bouclair Natural Linen Fabric Floor Lamp is a bit of an investment at $249.99, but is a statement piece that can blend into many different decor styles. “A classic white or cream linen shade is timeless. Linen fabric softens the light source dramatically,” Harmon said. “It creates a broad wash of warm, ambient illumination. Place it next to an armchair for a perfect reading nook.”

3 Bedside Lamp Night Light Warm White Gift Wood Table Lamp

A basic wood base lamp like this bedside lamp for $15.40 is one of Harmon’s favorite styles. “Simple shapes are very calming to the eye,” Harmon said about the Minimalist Wood-Base Accent Lamp. “A small lamp with a smooth wood base is inherently warm. The compact size is perfect for a nightstand or bookshelf. This lamp provides a concentrated, low-level glow.”

4 The Arc Floor Lamp with a Warm-Colored Shade

The Arc Floor Lamp with a Warm-Colored Shade for just $50.99 adds shape and dimension to the room. “An arc lamp positions light over your seating area,” Harmon said. “This creates a focused zone of comfort. Look for a shade in an oatmeal or buckwheat color. These darker shades produce a deeply rich, warm glow.”

5 The Small Rattan-Wrapped Accent Light

The Small Rattan-Wrapped Accent Light is just $12.58, a small price to pay for an accent piece. “Natural materials are inherently cozy and inviting,” Harmon said. “A small night light or accent lamp wrapped in woven rope or rattan adds texture. This small light provides a perfect, low-intensity sparkle. Place one low to the ground for a soft, evening pathway glow.”

6 nuLOOM Hilma 22″ Distressed Ceramic Table Lamp

Going along with Harmon’s trend of simple pieces that still add an element of modern style, this nuLOOM Hilma 22″ Distressed Ceramic Table Lamp is an ideal choice at $103. With a marbled, but textured appearance, this lamp has been receiving positive feedback from shoppers.

7 SZRSTH 15.7″ Bedside Table Lamp

Flowing with Harmon’s style, while adding in function and efficiency, the SZRSTH 15.7″ Bedside Table Lamp for the Bedroom includes dual fast USB charging ports for your phones (in addition to built-in slots for your phone), perfect for the nightstand. It’s also dimmable, allowing you to have control over the glow in the room.