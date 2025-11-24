5 Walmart Small Appliances People Swear Make Winter Less Miserable

From candles to kettles, these will help ease you through the colder months.

Even if you’re the kind of person who enjoys the rush of the holidays and getting cozy on the couch, there’s no denying that winter can be a trying time of year. The onslaught of colder temperatures, windy weather, mounds of snow, and a distinct lack of daylight can become too much to bear at times. Fortunately, you might be able to ease your suffering at least a little with a quick trip to Walmart. As you might expect, the big box retailer is full of items that can help relieve some of the seasonal strain. Read on for the small appliances sold at Walmart that people swear make winter less miserable.

1. Lasko 9″ 1500W Electric Space Heater

Sometimes, bundling up isn’t enough when you’re dealing with mysterious drafts. This handy yet compact Lasko electric space heater coincidentally doesn’t take up too much space, making it perfect for stashing on or under your desk or up on a nightstand near your bed. And it’s only $40.

But don’t just take our word for it: This 9″ mini model was also selected by The New York Times Wirecutter as the budget pick for the best space heaters out there.

In their warm review, they wrote: “It warms up faster than most fan heaters we tested, and it has a compact, lightweight body (about the size of a loaf of bread)… This heater’s focused stream of hot air is great for warming the area directly in front of it.” However, they also warned that its relatively low power made it a better pick for smaller rooms.

2. Levoit Smart Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier

Wintertime isn’t just about battling colder air: In most areas, that chill also means your surroundings are a lot drier. Instead of pruning up, using this $110 Levoit humidifier can help you reacclimatize your room when you need it most. This is especially helpful if you come down with a seasonal cold or flu by providing congestion relief, but it also helps keep your skin nice and moisturized any day of the week.

It’s capable of covering up to 505 square feet and comes complete with voice-activated smart features that make it incredibly easy to use.

And once again, this product has been lauded by the professional testers over at Wirecutter as the best all-around humidifier. They credit its large water tank that can easily last all day and its ability to switch itself off when water levels run low.

3. Chefman Rapid Boil 1.2L Electric Tea Kettle

A cup of tea can be just what the doctor ordered on a chilly day. With this Chefman Rapid Boil Electric Kettle, you’ll hardly have to wait for that first warming sip, bringing water up to a full boil in just three minutes. Even if you can’t tell by looking through the glass, it also includes handy LED displays that alert you when your water is ready to pour into your cup or bowl of instant soup. At the time of writing, it was on sale for just $15.

4 | Lifelines Flameless Candle Diffuser

During the depths of winter, it’s nothing short of remarkable what a little aromatherapy can do for someone feeling a little blue. This easy-to-use flameless candle diffuser from Lifelines ($30) makes it easier than ever to get your home smelling great. To activate it, all you need to do is remove the lid and blow on the mock flame, which provides a realistic flickering effect—all without the risk of spilled wax.

5. Google Nest Thermostat

Even if you’re looking at a higher heating bill this winter, there’s nothing worse than the feeling of being cold in your own home. This Google Nest Smart Thermostat makes it easier than ever to control the temperature around the house while also including efficiencies that could help you save energy.

With remote access, you’ll be able to turn the temperature up or down right from your home—even if you’re not back inside yet. It can also sense when no one is home and automatically lower the temperature to help you save on your energy costs. You’ll also save on the product itself: At the time of writing, it was marked down from $130 to $85.