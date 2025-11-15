7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Dupes Flying Off Shelves Now

They look just like Pottery Barn and Anthropologie for up to $150 cheaper.

I have no self-control when it comes to buying Christmas decorations. Like, what do you mean I don’t need more themed coffee mugs or another Santa Claus shelf sitter? Everyone knows the best part about Christmas is decorating your home to the nines, although my wallet would beg to differ. Fortunately, Walmart is selling Christmas decor dupes for up to $150 less than items from Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and more.

1 Dupe for CB2’s Clear Acrylic Large Nutcracker

Acrylic in and of itself is relatively cheap; however, it has a luxe-looking appearance that many homeowners love because it brings a sense of simplicity and order to a space. This is especially true with Christmas decor—a majority of which is decked out in red and green and sparkles.

CB2’s Clear Acrylic Large Nutcracker is a stylish diversion from your classic Ralph Lauren decor aesthetic. But for $180? No way. Eagle-eyed shoppers have found a dupe at Walmart that retails for just $30.

2 Dupe for Anthropologie’s Benedita Wine Glass

Anthropologie is known for its one-of-a-kind stemware, including the cute Benedita Wine Glass. Albeit, if you’re trying to buy a set, paying $18 per glass can result in a very hefty bill.

Not only is Walmart selling a similar-looking glass for half the price, but it holds more wine, too! (That’s what we call a double-bargain win.) You can purchase two Holiday Time Wine with Bow glasses ($9 each) for the price of one Anthropologie glass.

3 Dupe for Anthropologie’s Icon Juice Glass

Speaking of pretty red bows, Walmart also has a dupe for Anthropologie’s Icon Juice Glass ($16). Anthropologie designs them in various colors (black, pink, red, and white), but we prefer Walmart’s Christmas icon collection, which features red bows, Christmas trees, and gingerbread men.

Again, Walmart is selling them for a fraction of the price. A single stemless glass ($6) costs about a third of an Anthropologie glass ($16). By that logic, you might as well buy the full Walmart line-up instead of one Anthro glass.

4 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Mr. Spice Gingerbread Shaped Pillow

I’m all for coz-ifying your home with Christmas pillows, but not when one cushion is going to cost $70.

Pottery Barn’s Mr. Spice Gingerbread Shaped Pillow is adorable. But at that steep of a price point, I’ll be going with Walmart’s dupe Gingerbread Man-Shaped Decorative Pillow for $20 instead.

5 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Faux Lit Mixed Pinecone Wreath

Everyone knows artificial wreaths are the way to go. They’re less expensive and have a longer shelf life than the real ones.

But you still have to keep an eye out because some fancy wreaths, like Pottery Barn’s Faux Lit Mixed Pinecone Wreath ($149), can still cost a pretty penny. Save your money, and pick up Walmart’s dupe Christmas Gold Glitter Pinecone Wreath for $136 less.

6 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Gold Deer Figurine

Round out your tablescape or mantle display with this vintage-inspired Gold Reindeer Decor Figurine ($17). It’s a dupe for Pottery Barn’s Gold Deer Figurine, with a $63 price difference.

7 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Winter Chalet Houses

Looking to expand your winter village? Before you go spending your next paycheck on Pottery Barn’s beautiful, albeit expensive Winter Chalet Houses, check out Walmart’s White Ceramic Christmas Village Houses.

They feature hand-painted details and built-in LED lights that cast a warm glow on the neighborhood. Plus, they only retail for only $14, compared to Pottery Barn’s village, which has a base price of $35.