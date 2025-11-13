Prices start at just $4.

IKEA might not cross your mind as the first place to go Christmas decor shopping, but the home furnisher is brimming with Christmas tree accessories and unique holiday decor. From cozy blankets to themed doormat designs, these items are sure to make your home feel merry and bright during the winter holidays. So without further ado, here are the 11 best new IKEA Christmas Decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Red and Green Checkered Tree Skirt

Dress your Christmas tree to the nines with this festive Red and Green Checkered Tree Skirt for just $13. The skirt is thickly padded to protect your floor from scuffs and tree debris.

2 Christmas Doormats

Don’t track in dirt and snow this winter with the help of a Christmas-themed coir doormat. Choose from a Christmas Ornament ($20), Santa Claus ($8), and a Red Bow ($20) pattern.

3 Stuffed Santa Cushion

Available in two sizes, this Stuffed Santa Cushion will keep you company during your Christmas movie marathon and watch over the milk and cookies for the real Santa Claus. The smaller-sized cushion is $4, while the larger-sized cushion is $10.

4 LED Tree Lamp

If subtly is your Christmas decor aesthetic of choice, opt for this battery-operated LED Tree Lamp ($15). Its minimalist white design fades into the background, and the soft yellow light casts a warm glow.

5 Wood Deer Figure

Inspired by Rudolph, this Wood Deer Figure ($15) has a red nose that illuminates with the touch of a button.

6 Artificial Christmas Trees

Break out the twinkle lights, ornaments, and tinsel! IKEA is selling fake Christmas trees for dirt cheap compared to other retailers—and they’re suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Choose from three sizes, including:

7 Ornament Candle

How on theme is this Ornament Candle?! The $5 trinket smells like warm winter spices.

8 Cotton Throw Blanket

Made from 100 percent cotton, this Christmas Throw Blanket ($25) “has great weight to it” and “keeps you warm,” according to a five-star reviewer.

“This blanket is amazing,” they said. “It also washes and dries easily.”

9 Present-Shaped Table Lamp

I love the unique design and shape of this Present-Shaped Table Lamp ($25). It’s a fun take on your standard tableside lamp or nightlight.

10 Gold Tree Topper

This Gold Tree Topper ($10) is made from durable, lightweight steel to ensure it lasts for many Christmases to come. Its shiny, large presence will guide Santa to the right house!

11 Gold Decorative Wreath

“It’s beautiful and lightweight for hanging. I love how the simple berries are mirrored throughout the collection,” one shopper wrote about this Gold Decorative Wreath ($5).