6 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Decor Dupes Flying Off Shelves Now

Find Pottery Barn and West Elm lookalikes for up to $200 cheaper.

Just like almost everything else, Christmas decorations feel especially expensive this year. But this doesn’t mean you can’t get your house in the holiday spirit; you just have to know where to shop and which viral items to grab before they sell out. To help you on your journey, we’ve scoured the aisles to find the best Hobby Lobby Christmas decor dupes this year. These items look identical to those selling at Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Arhaus, but they’re up to $200 cheaper.

1 Dupe for Arhaus Cedar Garland

Savings: $200

All over Instagram, interior design influencers are decking their homes out with plush, faux-cedar garlands, draping them over mantles or wrapping them around staircase railings. But these life-like garlands don’t come cheap: At Crate & Barrel, a 6-foot garland is $140, while at Pottery Barn, a set of two 5-foot garlands is $259. The popular Arhaus 6-foot cedar garland is a whopping $250!

However, you can save big with Hobby Lobby’s 6-foot Cedar Garland, on sale for just $50.

“All I can say is wow cannot believe how full this is. Even the lady checking me out can’t believe it was only one. It reminds me of the Arhaus garland but half the price!!” shared one happy shopper.

But the general consensus is that this garland sells out fast, so grab yours before holiday shopping gets into full swing.

2 Dupe for Pottery Barn Gingerbread House Cookie Jar

Savings: $55

Pottery Barn’s extensive collection of ceramic gingerbread decor has been a bestseller for several years, with the cookie jar being a particularly popular item, retailing for $69.

Hobby Lobby has introduced its own line of ceramic gingerbread accessories, and its near-identical Gingerbread House Cookie Jar is only $14. But be forewarned: This is another viral hit that sells out fast.

3 Dupe for Pottery Barn Gingerbread Platters

Savings: $44.50

At Pottery Barn, you can pick up a few different stoneware gingerbread platters—a Christmas tree ($39.50), a gingerbread house ($49.50), and a snowflake ($49.50).

Believe it or not, Hobby Lobby has these same items, and they’re 90 percent less:

4 Dupe for Pottery Barn Holiday Drinking Glasses

Savings: $6 each

All over TikTok, Hobby Lobby shoppers are sharing the store’s holiday drinking glasses, which are just $8 each. They’re a pretty perfect dupe for those at Pottery Barn, which come in a set of four for $56 ($14 each). This year, Hobby Lobby has the Bubbled Drinking Glasses available in the following varieties:

5 Dupe for West Elm Faux Blue Spruce Tree With Burlap Base

Savings: $109

West Elm’s faux blue spruce tree with a burlap base is the perfect Christmas decoration for any modern farmhouse. However, the 49-inch version is a bit steep at $120.

Hobby Lobby’s Frosted Blue Spruce Tree is an unbelievable $11, though it is a touch shorter, at 32 inches. The dupe also isn’t pre-lit like West Elm’s, but at that price, you have plenty of room in the budget to pick up some festive twinkle lights.

“This tree is adorable and good quality. I actually bought crystal dangle ornaments and hung them from the tree and it looks beautiful in my dining room! I Love the branches! They are made of the plastic that resembles real trees,” shared one happy Hobby Lobby shopper.

6 Dupe for West Elm Paper Tabletop Trees

Savings: Roughly $60

I’m seeing versions of these paper tabletop trees everywhere this year, and for good reason. They’re super cute and festive, and since they’re made of paper, they’re typically less expensive.

But that doesn’t mean you still can’t save. For example, at West Elm, one 9-inch tree is $12, whereas at Hobby Lobby, a set of five Glittery Honeycomb Trees, ranging in height from 8 to 15 inches, is only $10. Choose from dark green, ivory, or a mix of ivory and browns.