Dollar Tree’s new holiday decor drop is packed with festive finds shoppers are rushing to grab.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for holiday decor at Dollar Tree, you are missing out. The discount store, where most items hover around $1.50, has some of the most brilliant items, ranging from little Christmas trees and holiday-themed pillows and blankets to garlands and tree skirts. There are so many new arrivals landing in the store and on the website daily. Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree holiday decor finds shoppers are buying now.

1 These Rustic Wrapped Gift Decorations

I love the rustic feel of these Christmas Winter Presents. They are an annual favorite of shoppers, just $7 each. The item features realistic winter greenery and berries atop speckled gift boxes with metallic ribbon accents. They are perfect for mantels, entryways, or tucked under the tree to enhance your holiday display. “Fantastic,” writes a shopper. I love these boxes. But I’m going to add lights underneath.”

2 Adorable Holiday Pillows

Add a little “Ho Ho Ho” spirit to your sofa with these Christmas Pillows. There are four designs to choose from, each $7. “Cutest holiday pillow. I bought the green Christmas tree with the star on top. It is super cute. Went back and bought 2 more,” writes a shopper. “I only bought the green and white tree on the top right. Sooo cute,” added another. “I highly recommend. The top two pillows are ridiculously soft & fuzzy & don’t shed!”

3 Rustic Door Hangers

These Christmas Door Hangers also offer a rustic vibe. They fit neatly around your doorknob and add some jingle every time someone walks in for just $1.50. There are a few different designs, including a snowflake, a star, and a Christmas tree. “The farmhouse-style design brings cozy country appeal to front doors, interior doors, or anywhere you want to add seasonal décor with authentic vintage flair,” writes Dollar Tree.

4 Table Top Christmas Trees

Dollar Tree might not have giant 8-foot trees, but it does have some smaller options. The 18-inch faux tree, which comes in white and green, will bring the spirit of the holidays into small spaces.

5 These Santa Decorations

These Santa Figurines, available in a few colors, look lifelike for $7. “They are perfect! The right look. The right size. The right costume and colors!” writes one shopper, while another calls them “very cute. Lightweight great for wreaths centerpieces or on their own. Good value.” A third notes they are just as pictured. “Love them. Using for table decor.”

6 And, This Santa Bucket

This Christmas House Mini Metal Santa Buckets with Handles is just $1.50 and can be used for endless things. It is designed to look like a Santa suit, and is perfect for housing a little Christmas tree or even in lieu of a gift bag or basket for gifts.

7 Christmas Hand Towels

Christmas-themed washcloths are a bestseller at Dollar Tree. They come in a 5-pack for $4. “The washcloths have a unique printed design that resonates with the spirit of Christmas. You can gift your loved ones the washcloths as they are ideal for Christmas and the New Year,” writes the store about the towels that are “smooth” and “soft to the touch.”

8 A Milk Glass for Santa

The Milk for Santa Cooler Glass holds 16 ounces of liquid and is perfect for Christmas entertaining in addition to giving Saint Nick his own dedicated milk and cookies glass. Each is just $1.50.

9 A Cozy Holiday Blanket

Dollar Tree blankets are a steal. These Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws, 50×60-in., are soft and cozy for $6 each. They also make great gifts. Choose from four designs.

10 Christmas Tree Skirts

On the hunt for a tree skirt? Christmas House Metallic Snowflake Tree Skirts, $7, come in various patterns and are the perfect tree skirt on a budget. They protect the floor from needles, prevent a mess, and create a lovely background for the gifts under the Christmas tree.

11 And, Colorful Garlands

Christmas House Ball Garlands, available in a few bold options, are each just $7. The biggest complaint shoppers have? “Need more! No store around us has them. I bought the only two I could find. Please offer orders of 12 of the same color! We need 12 of the blue & silver ones!” writes one. “These were awesome!!! Just wish they stocked more of them or they could be ordered and shipped to the store for pickup,” adds another.