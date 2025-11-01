From Santa buckets to rustic door hangers, these new Dollar Tree Christmas finds are too cute to miss.

One of my favorite places to shop for holiday decorations is Dollar Tree. While I am willing to invest more money in decor that remains in my home year-round, I would rather spend less on items that are only displayed one or two months a year. This is where Dollar Tree is genius. The store sells so many Christmas decorations, ranging from little Christmas trees and ornaments to candles, lights, and random decorations for unbelievably low prices. The store has gotten in so many amazing items recently. Shop them before they sell out. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Adorable Santa Bucket

How festive and adorable is this Christmas House Mini Metal Santa Buckets with Handles for $1.50? Designed to look like a Santa suit, this creative decoration can be used for anything, ranging from a planter for poinsettias to countertop organization tools and even a vessel for creating Christmas gift baskets.

2 A Santa Milk Glass

Santa might not expect his milk to come in a glass with his name on it, but for $1.50, why not? The Milk for Santa Cooler Glass holds 16 ounces of liquid and is perfect for Christmas, even milk and cookies. Or, stock up on them and serve kids beverages throughout the holiday season.

3 A Sweet Tree Skirt

These Christmas House Metallic Snowflake Tree Skirts, $7, come in various patterns and are the perfect little tree skirt. They protect the floor from needles and prevent a mess, and they also create a lovely background for the gifts under the Christmas tree.

4 Santa Tree Ornaments

Dollar Tree makes Christmas inclusive with these African American Santa Claus ornaments. The Christmas House Santa Claus Ornament is just $1.50 and depicts jolly Saint Nick on ice skates. You can order an assortment online or buy them a la carte at the store.

5 Rustic Door Hangers

These rustic Christmas Door Hangers are unbelievable and will look great hanging from all your knobs for just $1.50. There are a few different designs, including a snowflake, a star, and a Christmas tree. “The farmhouse-style design brings cozy country appeal to front doors, interior doors, or anywhere you want to add seasonal décor with authentic vintage flair,” writes Dollar Tree. I am going to order a box and hang them from all the knobs in my home.

6 Holiday Hand Towels

An easy way to infuse the holiday spirit into any bathroom or kitchen is to get some Christmas-themed towels. These Christmas-themed washcloths come in a 5-pack, $4 for all of them. “The washcloths have a unique printed design that resonates with the spirit of Christmas. You can gift your loved ones the washcloths as they are ideal for Christmas and the New Year,” writes the store about the towels that are “smooth” and “soft to the touch.”

7 Santa Statues

Dollar Tree shoppers love these Santa Figurines, which come in a few color options and look lifelike for $7. “They are perfect! The right look. The right size. The right costume and colors!” writes one shopper, while another calls them “very cute. Lightweight great for wreaths centerpieces or on their own. Good value.” A third notes they are just as pictured. “Love them. Using for table decor.”