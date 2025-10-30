Shoppers are loving these new Dollar Tree decor finds for cozy, budget-friendly makeovers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you want to refresh your living room without spending a lot of money, visit Dollar Tree. The discount store has many frugal finds for your entire home, including the living space. While you aren’t going to find big pieces of furniture or large area rugs, the store has lots of random items, including wall shelving, wall hangings, candles, mirrors, and organizing baskets. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree living room deals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Heart-Shaped Wall Hanging

These sweet Heart-Shaped Wall Decorations just landed on the website, perfect for your living room. Get them for $1.25 on the website or order a case of 24 for $30. They offer a touch of old-school rustic charm and are perfect for hanging above the fireplace. It also makes a great Valentine’s Day gift.

RELATED: 7 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals Landing in Stores Now.

2 Gorgeous Candle Lanterns

Dollar Tree does candle lanterns right. The new arrivals section has many options, starting with the beautiful but basic brass piece and more intricate styles, like a black one with bow decor. There are also multiple sizes; the largest retailing is just $5. These will look amazing with your holiday candles.

3 Organizing Baskets

Dollar Tree sells a lot of baskets. The store recently just got these Weaving Straw Baskets in, just $1.25 each. Use them to organize trinkets and place on shelves and tables. “Ordered for a craft class! Very happy!” writes a shopper. “These arrived on time and i was very happy with the quantity and price!” I recommend grabbing several if you find them in stores, or ordering a set of 24 for $30 online if you want them in bulk. Like similar items, they tend to sell out pretty fast.

4 Wall Mirrors

Dollar Tree sells a lot of wall mirrors. This gorgeous Rectangular Beveled Mirror is the latest arrival, 8×10 in, $1.25. They are “very pretty,’ according to shoppers. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes one.

5 Don’t Forget to Infuse Scent Into Your Space

Don’t overlook the importance of a great-smelling living room. The Luminessence Aromatherapy Diffuser will infuse the scent of your choice into your house for just $1.25. “I bought two today. I own a variety of fragrance oils (for making soap and candles). I put 6 drops on the felt circle, added batteries, and turned on. I had placed it in a small room off of my living room. To my surprise, in about 5 minutes I could smell it in my living room as well as the small room!” a shopper writes, adding that it’s battery powered, so perfect for traveling or camping.

6 A Bohemian Hanging Wall Shelf

This large decorative hanging wall shelf with Rope, 13.375×5.2-in, is a boho-feeling wall hanging perfect for displaying little items. “The Shelves were good quality. I’m sanding them, staining them, and using Jute cord about four times larger than what was supplied,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 Or, These Floating Shelves

Dollar Tree is also selling floating shelves for $1.25. The Black Floating Shelves hold up to five pounds if properly installed. “These shelves are perfect for the price. They hold up to 4 pounds comfortably and were relatively easy to install without a drill. I definitely recommend these shelves to someone looking for a cheaper home decor alternative to display some knick knacks or trinkets. The shelves come with a wooden shelf, two screws, and two plastic wall anchors. I use them to display my built lego sets. I love how easy they were to install onto the wall, and how chic they look afterwards,” writes a shopper.