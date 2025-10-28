7 Best New Dollar Tree Winter Decor Finds Hitting Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you want to spark some joy without breaking the bank, head to the Dollar Tree. My mother recently expressed her feelings about the discount store, where most items hover around $1.50. “It’s a great place to shop when you want to treat yourself to a little something without feeling guilty for spending too much money,” she says. Where else can you find everything from little tin prayer boxes and straw baskets to toys and cleaning tools for less than a bag of chips? There is some good and bad news about shopping at Dollar Tree. The good is that new arrivals hit the aisles daily. The bad? The best and most popular items tend to sell out fast. This week, there are lots of amazing home decorations you can snag. What should you shop for now? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree winter decor finds fitting shelves.

1 These Little New Straw Baskets

Dollar Tree just got a new shipment of Weaving Straw Baskets, just $1.25 each. Shoppers use them to organize trinkets and also for arts and crafts projects. “Ordered for a craft class! Very happy!” writes a shopper. “These arrived on time and i was very happy with the quantity and price!” I recommend grabbing several if you find them in stores, or ordering a set of 24 for $30 online if you want them in bulk. Like similar items, they tend to sell out pretty fast.

RELATED: 7 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals Landing in Stores Now.

2 And, These Larger Ones

If you need woven baskets, head to Dollar Tree. There are lots of matching beautiful baskets to keep all your trinkets in the right places. These Woven Straw Baskets, available in a few shapes and sizes, are pretty enough to display on shelves or in storage bins. Thes are $3, but there are others for more or less. “Awesome price,” writes a shopper. “Cheap, and nice is very cute and affordable great for basket gifts.” The biggest complaint? They can be hard to find in stores.

3 Holiday Placemats

I love Dollar Tree as a resource for seasonal linens. These placemats are a customer favorite, offering a big dose of spirit for a small price. The store recently got a few new options in stock, including the Holly Print Holiday Placemat. It features a classic holiday design with a festive flair that adds seasonal charm to dinners, parties, or everyday meals. It is also easy to wipe clean and reuse throughout the season, and a bargain at $1.50.

4 A Small But Mighty Diffuser

The Luminessence Aromatherapy Diffuser is a great treat-yoself gift to improve the smell of your house for just $1.25. “I bought two today. I own a variety of fragrance oils (for making soap and candles). I put 6 drops on the felt circle, added batteries, and turned on. I had placed it in a small room off of my living room. To my surprise, in about 5 minutes I could smell it in my living room as well as the small room!” a shopper writes, adding that it’s battery powered, so perfect for traveling or camping.

5 Tin Prayer Boxes

Shoppers love these Tin Prayer Boxes, a regular sell-out item at the store for $1.25. “Very Inspirational,” writes a shopper. “I go to ALL the surrounding DOLLAR TREES in North Fulton County looking for these Prayer Boxes as gifts, as well as your small and large Bibles, black and white ones, mostly white.” Another adds: “These Prayer Boxes are a gift from the Lord Himself. Simple yet powerful! I pray they send me my order in Jesus’s name.”

6 Holiday Dishes

Another item Dollar Tree is known for? Seasonal dishes. I don’t want to splurge on seasonal dinnerware, as I only use it for one month. I go to Dollar Tree to add to my collection. Take, for example, this beautiful wreath and holly-inspired bowl. At just $1.50, I can get enough for six people for just $9 and use them with my simple white plates. Again, these are other popular items that tend to sell out fast. It’s better to buy more than you think you will need. In case something breaks, you will have a backup.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

7 And, These Adorable Mail Box Tins

Do you have some letters to send to the North Pole? I’m dying over how adorable this Christmas Mailbox-Shaped Tin With Lid is, available in many designs. Fill it with holiday gifts, cookies, or candies and gift it to friends and family this holiday season. Or, use them for your child’s letters to Santa. They will appreciate the special (and unique) delivery. Each one is just $1.50.