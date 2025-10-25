The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping at At Home you are missing out. While it isn’t the cheapest home goods store, the chain is a mecca for high-quality, reasonably priced decor items that offer a lot of value. From vases and candles to seasonal finds, there is no lack of wow-factor. Here are the 7 best new At Home decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A Natural Woven Rattan Vase

I love this Natural Woven Rattan Vase, 10″, available in natural or white, for $19.99. “Simply beautiful. Excellent vase and price,” writes a shopper. “Simply beautiful. Excellent vase and price,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best Dollar Tree Decor Deals Landing in Stores This Week.

2 Cinnamon Scented Brooms

Don’t forget to stock up on Cinnamon-Scented Brooms, $6.99 each, which infuse the holidays into your space. “Love the cinnamon scent wafting through my home,” writes a shopper. Another adds that theirs “held its scent for a while now.”

3 A Wreath Bursting with Fall Color

At Home has an amazing collection of wreaths. This Orange, Yellow & Red Heather Wreath, 28″, offers an explosion of fall colors and is super natural looking. Get it for $49.99. “Very pretty wreath. Looks great with my Fall Decor on my front porch. My wreath has purple in it which brings a bigger color selection to my decor,” writes a shopper. “The colors on the wreath are even more vibrant in person. Lovely addition to our porch!” adds another.

4 A Gorgeous Red and Black Rose Skull Vase

Looking for a classy Halloween decoration with a little spook? This Midnight Shadows Red & Black Rose in Skull Vase, 26″, is on sale for $74.99. “Best Halloween gift I ever gave!” one shopper writes. “Absolutely gorgeous decoration for halloween. I purchased two and they are totally worth the price. These are perfect for my covered porch to give it a spooky theme as you come up the steps,” adds another.

5 A Serena & Lily-Esque Rattan Lamp

This Honeybloom Natural Weaving Rattan Medium Table Lamp with Shade, 24″, looks like it is straight out of the Serena & Lily catalogue, but for a fraction of the price, just $49.99 for a small and $89.99 for a medium. “Absolutely love this sweet little Wicker/Rattan Lamp! It takes a 60watt bulb which gives off a nice glow in my living room at night. The pear shaped base is nice and the texture adds so much to my decor.A great neutral color to mix with any colors and decor,” writes a shopper.

6 Gold Taper Candle Holders

I love taper candles, especially in the fall and winter. During Halloween, I am obsessed with the bleeding candles, and over the holidays, Christmas-themed ones. These Gold Taper Candle Holders with Handle, 3.5″ are perfect for holding all of them, and just $9.99 each. “I love using candlelight at night, this makes it easy to move from room to room,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Home Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are.

7 A Card Box with a Deck

It’s fun keeping a deck of cards on the table for impromptu games. This Playing Card Box with Cards is a beautiful way to house a deck. “Great choice that has added accent to my TV console,” writes a shopper.