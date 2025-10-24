The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Here’s an insider secret: Even interior designers shop at Walmart for home goods. While the store carries a lot of items that look cheap, if you have a good eye and know where to look, you can find items that ooze luxury for a fraction of the price of other stores. The new arrivals section is filled with many amazing products, ranging from farmhouse-style furniture for shockingly low prices to artwork, rugs, and other random decor items. If you aren’t sure where to look or how to pick out some thrifty items that will upgrade your home, we are here to help. We picked out a handful of items that even the most discerning shoppers and home design experts would approve of. And the best news is, you don’t even have to drive to your local store to buy them. Here are the 7 best new Walmart home finds that look way more expensive than they are.

A Large, Farmhouse Style Table

If you are into the farmhouse look, the My Texas House collection has several great pieces for a lot less than you would think. This Perry Extendable Dining Table in Warm Brown Finish seats up to eight people and looks like something from the Pottery Barn catalogue for $439. “This table is so homey and cozy, I love the design on the legs and of course the fact that it extends. It can fit up to 6-8 people making it perfect for any occasion, and the acorn color is the perfect color to go with any aesthetic. Overall this table is amazing and would really open up any room you put it in,” writes a shopper.

A Trio of Landscape Framed Prints

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection for Walmart is super luexe for less. One of my favorite items is the Beautiful Classic Landscape Wall Art Set of 3. It comes with three beautifully framed landscape prints for just $18. “WalMart’s recent flyer gave me the idea to purchase these miniature paintings and apply them in an unconventional way (on the wall of a hutch and bookshelves) and they look fabulous! Yes, they are not the heaviest pieces, but they are wonderful for the low price. They come in a set of three and look like antique oil paintings! Love them for their versatility! Their gold frames marry the set together,” writes a shopper.

These Gorgeous Scalloped Nesting Bowls

I am a really big fan of The Pioneer Woman dishes at Walmart. This set of three Colette Stoneware Nesting Bowls is simply stunning with scalloped edges. “These are a beautiful cream color and perfect sizes. Can be used as mixing bowls or serving pieces. Love the scallop edge detail,” writes a shopper. “Love it! It looks expensive and will use for Thanksgiving side dishes,” adds another. I have a similar looking dish set from the line and always get compliments on it.

A Beautiful Wool Rug

Wool rugs are costly, so I was surprised to find this Better Homes & Gardens Beige Plaid Wool Indoor Area Rug. The collection offers multiple colors and size options that look like designer rugs. “I love this rug. It laid flat as soon as I rolled it out. It’s perfect for my living room. You have to vacuum it a few times to get the lint off, but I would highly recommend it,” writes a shopper.

These Holiday Throw Pillows

Bring on all the Christmas decor! Walmart offers a great selection in various design aesthetics. This My Texas House 20″ x 20″ Green/Red Velvet Bow Decorative Pillow is so luxe-looking for under $15. It also comes in white. “I love this festive pillow, the beautiful red bow on the front brings the holiday cheer without being overwhelming. The pillow is very elegant and well constructed. I am very impressed with how comfortable it is,” writes a shopper.

Designer Looking Book Ends

Elevate your bookshelves with these Home Decor Collection Sterling & Noble Home Gold and Natural Rattan Decorative Tabletop Bookends. They offer Serena & Lily vibes for a fraction of the price. “The bookends were able to hold a stack of book standing up on my shelf. These are super retro vintage cute stylish chic. Perfect soft brass champagne, gold color,” writes a shopper.

And, These Perfect Taper Candle Holders

Upgrade the look of your taper candles. The Better Homes & Garden 5.31″ Decorative Taper Candle Holder is available in a few color options, including brass cast iron, and black cast iron, starting at $10. “What a beautiful and elegant candlestick holder! Great value, too!” writes a shopper. “This candle holder is very heavy, which i love cause then you know its not gonna fall over easily. Perfect size for taper candles,” adds another.