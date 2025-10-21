7 Best New Walmart Gifts Under $10 Shoppers Are Grabbing This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for a gift under $10? Head to Walmart. There are so many gift ideas at the superstore for people of all ages, some of them as low as $4. Where should you start your gift shopping? Here are the 7 best new Walmart gifts under $10 hitting shelves.

1 A Bag of Bath Bombs

Bath bombs always make a great gift. Hi Peach Layne 8 Count Bath Bomb Bag is just $4.97. “These are incredible. The price is perfect for letting my daughter use more than just one, the colors are SUPER pigmented, they smell great. Just one pink bomb turned the entire baths worth of water vibrant pink. Immediately going to buy a couple more packs and look into what else the brand offers,” writes a shopper.

2 Mini Brands Mini Books

Are you shopping for a reader? This Mini Brands Mini Books S2 (Assorted) Collectible Blind Novelty and Gag Toy for Child by ZURU is such a fun idea. “Zuru continues to hit it out of the park with these mini brand collections. Their newest collections is great for the book reader in your life. These tiny books feature readable pages and are made from recycle plastic, which makes me feel good as a consumer. Super cute gift idea to keep on hand as well,” writes a shopper. “First off I have to say I love mini brands. The mini brands book series 2 is way better than the first series which I loved. I loved the books and Accessories to create a miniature diorama. I can’t wait to collect more. I receive the little lamp, accessory and it is so adorable. I’m looking for the teacup next,” adds another.

3 NeeDoh Color Change Toys

My daughter is obsessed with NeeDoh Color Change fidget toys. “It was really nice and the changing of colors when you squish it was great! Very durable compared to other products we have used. I wish it wasn’t as squishy although it did remind me or slime. My kids absolutely loved it. I saw my daughter squeezed my it while doing homework,” writes a shopper.

4 Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets

This Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets, Uni-Creature 1 Count, Mythical Animal Toy, is under $4 and a great activity for young kids. “The animal is small but great for kids! The animal is washable and easy to get clean so it can be used multiple times!” writes a shopper. “We love scribble scrubbies! Such a fun toy to draw, wash, and repeat. My child really adores all the cute shapes. The single packages are great for stocking stuffers, easter basket, rewards!” adds another.

5 The Classic Jenga Game

This Classic Jenga Game with Genuine Hardwood Blocks makes a great gift and is on sale for less than $10. “This is a classic game that most families will enjoy because it’s simple, yet still fun and exciting! I have seen people playing Jenga with two by fours and that also looks fun! I bought this as a gift and my grandchildren love it!” writes a shopper. “Kids really loved playing with this. We all had a great time while playing this time. Creates a nice family bonding activity during summer break and weekends,” adds another.

6 Korean Face Masks

Get this ZealSea 7 Pack Face Masks Beauty Sheet Mask set for $9.99. “I got these for my niece because she would cry when I would do my face masks, and I wanted her to feel included. She has very sensitive skin. So I didn’t want to put mine on her face. She absolutely loves these facemask,” a shopper writes.

7 DIY Night Light Painting

I love this Klever Kits DIY Night Light Painting Crafts Kit, Cat Lamp Kit for a kid. The set is $9.99 and includes everything you need to paint a lamp.