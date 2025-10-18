7 Best New TJ Maxx Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are on a $10 gift budget, it might not seem like enough money to get a memorable gift. However, T.J. Maxx has a surprising number of goodies under that price point to help you spread cheer, whether shopping for a birthday, holiday, or trinket gift. From amazing-smelling candles and gorgeous glassware to picture frames galore, you will find something for everyone on your list. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gifts under $10 hitting shelves this week.

1 A Great Holiday Candle

Candles make great gifts, especially when you don’t want to spend over $10. T.J. Maxx has a great assortment at this price point. If you are holiday shopping, you can’t go wrong with this SAND AND FOG 21 oz Perfect Holiday Candle, $9.99. It has three wicks and is made with natural essential oil.

2 A Gorgeous Frame

T.J. Maxx is a great frame resource, and framed photos make such an inspired gift, especially over the holidays. There are many options, but I love this ICR HOME 5×7 Solid Color Edged Aluminum Tabletop Picture Frame, just $7.99. The blue and gold-toned frame is super classy looking, comes with an easel backing, and can be displayed horizontally or vertically.

3 Spirited Glassware

Treat your loved ones to spirited glassware so they can enjoy their spirits the most festive way possible. I love this JINGLES & JOY 8oz red and white Striped Coupe Glasses. Each is just $9.99.

4 This Delicious Ornament

Ornaments make super cute and thoughtful gifts, especially if you make it a tradition. Every year, when they decorate the tree, they think of you as soon as they pull out the gifted ornament. This KAT + ANNIE Reeses Peanut Butter Cups Ornament, $9.99, is perfect for any candy lover.

5 A Holiday Reed Set

A reed set makes an excellent candle alternative. This HOMEWORX 4oz Photoreal Boughs Of Holly Reed Stick Diffuser, $9.99, offers overall notes of frosted mint, crisp winter air, fresh eucalyptus, and holly berries. The set includes 1 (4oz) scented oil and 8 reeds.

6 Beautiful Ace of Spades Coasters

How adorable is this MADE IN INDIA 4pk Ace Of Spades Coasters, $9.99? Each set includes 4 ace of spades coasters, each with gold tone details and marbled design.

7 An Eye-Catching Luggage Tag Set

Is your gift recipient going on a trip anytime soon? While you might not want to splurge on a new luggage set, this RUBY + CASH 2pk Luggage Tags With Heart Charms set, $7.99, is the next best thing. Each features heart detail and bright quick and easy identification designs, measuring 4.5in W x 3in H. They fasten through luggage straps or loops