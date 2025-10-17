 Skip to content

7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds for a Steal Right Now

October 17, 2025
These 7 new T.J. Maxx home finds look luxe without the high price tag.

I love that T.J. Maxx offers the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products. The discount store also has some of the best home goods items in town. From large pieces of furniture to candles, blankets, and picture frames, you can find almost anything there. I recently made a trip to my local store and scoured the new arrivals section. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds that feel like a steal right now.

1
This LoveShackFancy-Style Frame

4x6 Matted Wide Enamel Bow Tabletop Frame
TJ Maxx

I always buy frames at T.J. Maxx because the store has such an amazing assortment of various sizes, designs, and colors. This ISAAC JACOBS 4×6 Matted Wide Enamel Bow Tabletop Frame is just $9.99 and is giving serious LoveShackFancy vibes. It’s perfect for framing and gifting school photos.

2
Lots of Holiday Candles

BALSAM AND FIR 9.17oz Small Embossed Holly Glass Candle
TJ Maxx

Candles galore are arriving at T.J. Maxx, just in time for the holiday season. I love gifting Christmas-smelling candles, especially as hostess gifts over Thanksgiving. There are lots of options, even under $10, like this BALSAM AND FIR 9.17oz Small Embossed Holly Glass Candle, a three-wick candle that comes in a ribbed glass jar in a frosted berries scent.

3
Holiday Sheets

ENVOGUE Holiday Bows Sheet Set
TJ Maxx

T.J. Maxx makes it affordable to swap out bedding seasonally. This set of ENVOGUE Holiday Bows Sheets starts at $19.99 for a twin set has a bow and wreath pattern and is brushed for extra softness. It comes in every size, up to $34.99 for a king.

4
A Beautiful Shabby Chic Lamp

SHABBY CHIC 29in Bow Metal Table Lamp With Scalloped Shade
TJ Maxx

T.J. Maxx gets in lots of lamps but the best ones sell out fast. I love this SHABBY CHIC 29in Bow Metal Table Lamp With Scalloped Shade, which looks so much more expensive than $49.99. It features a 3D bow accent and a removable velvet tapered scalloped shade.

5
A Frame Set Perfect for Creating a Gallery Wall

ENCHANTE 2pk 20x24 Matted To 8x10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame Set
TJ Maxx

If you want to create a gallery wall, this ENCHANTE 2pk 20×24 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame Set, $39.99, will make it easy. It includes two 20×24 frames matted to 8×10 with easy to hang instructions and mounting template included.

6
Super Adorable Pet Toys

PATCHWORK PET 2pc White Paw Pet Toy Set
TJ Maxx

Shopping for a gift for a pet owner who likes White Claw? This PATCHWORK PET 2pc White Paw Pet Toy Set is super adorable. Each cleverly designed toy features a squeaker for hours of fun pet play.

7
This 6-Drawer Dresser

NAUTICA 50x16x32 6 Drawer Fluted Scalloped Dresser
TJ Maxx

Like HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx gets in great pieces of furniture for a fraction of the price of furniture and home stores. This gorgeous NAUTICA 50x16x32 6 Drawer Fluted Scalloped Dresser has 6 drawers for ample storage, fluted details, scalloped accent, and metallic accents. And it is unbelievably just $399.99.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
