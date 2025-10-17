7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds for a Steal Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love that T.J. Maxx offers the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products. The discount store also has some of the best home goods items in town. From large pieces of furniture to candles, blankets, and picture frames, you can find almost anything there. I recently made a trip to my local store and scoured the new arrivals section. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds that feel like a steal right now.

1 This LoveShackFancy-Style Frame

I always buy frames at T.J. Maxx because the store has such an amazing assortment of various sizes, designs, and colors. This ISAAC JACOBS 4×6 Matted Wide Enamel Bow Tabletop Frame is just $9.99 and is giving serious LoveShackFancy vibes. It’s perfect for framing and gifting school photos.

2 Lots of Holiday Candles

Candles galore are arriving at T.J. Maxx, just in time for the holiday season. I love gifting Christmas-smelling candles, especially as hostess gifts over Thanksgiving. There are lots of options, even under $10, like this BALSAM AND FIR 9.17oz Small Embossed Holly Glass Candle, a three-wick candle that comes in a ribbed glass jar in a frosted berries scent.

3 Holiday Sheets

T.J. Maxx makes it affordable to swap out bedding seasonally. This set of ENVOGUE Holiday Bows Sheets starts at $19.99 for a twin set has a bow and wreath pattern and is brushed for extra softness. It comes in every size, up to $34.99 for a king.

4 A Beautiful Shabby Chic Lamp

T.J. Maxx gets in lots of lamps but the best ones sell out fast. I love this SHABBY CHIC 29in Bow Metal Table Lamp With Scalloped Shade, which looks so much more expensive than $49.99. It features a 3D bow accent and a removable velvet tapered scalloped shade.

5 A Frame Set Perfect for Creating a Gallery Wall

If you want to create a gallery wall, this ENCHANTE 2pk 20×24 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame Set, $39.99, will make it easy. It includes two 20×24 frames matted to 8×10 with easy to hang instructions and mounting template included.

6 Super Adorable Pet Toys

Shopping for a gift for a pet owner who likes White Claw? This PATCHWORK PET 2pc White Paw Pet Toy Set is super adorable. Each cleverly designed toy features a squeaker for hours of fun pet play.

7 This 6-Drawer Dresser

Like HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx gets in great pieces of furniture for a fraction of the price of furniture and home stores. This gorgeous NAUTICA 50x16x32 6 Drawer Fluted Scalloped Dresser has 6 drawers for ample storage, fluted details, scalloped accent, and metallic accents. And it is unbelievably just $399.99.