7 Best New T.J. Maxx Kitchen Finds Hitting Stores This Week

Are you on the hunt for new kitchen essentials? T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods should be your first-stop shop for all things cooking, eating, and serving. The discount stores offer an extensive selection of everything you need for your kitchen, ranging from cheap finds to luxury, name-brand items for less. I recently made a trip to my local T.J. Maxx and found so many amazing things. Here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx kitchen finds hitting shelves this month.

1 A Green Pan Saucepan

T.J. Maxx sells so many name-brand items for less, including high-end pots and pans. I am obsessed with Greenpan, and in addition to sets, you can also buy pieces a la carte, like this 1qt Nonstick Lima Sauce Pan With Cover for $14.99. The ceramic nonstick pan is perfect for sauces or heating up soup.

2 The New Martha Stewart Cookbook

There is also an excellent assortment of cookbooks at T.J. Maxx and on the website, which are always less than retail. I found this CLARKSON POTTER Martha The Cookbook for $19.99, an amazing gift for any cook.

3 Scalloped Salad Plates

Whenever I walk down the dish aisle of T.J. Maxx, it’s hard for me not to buy everything. The store sells so many gorgeous options, like Made In Brazil 4pk Scalloped Salad Plates in a gorgeous green color for $19.99. The ceramic set is microwave and dishwasher-safe.

4 Holiday Kitchen Towels

In addition to super-Christmasy kitchen towels, T.J. Maxx offers subtler, more subdued patterns. I love this set of Shabby Chic Lunelle Swans Assorted Kitchen Towels, $12.99, which adds a dose of holiday spirit without going to the extreme. Each set comes with three towels in assorted colors and designs.

5 A Joseph Joseph Mandoline

Don’t forget a mandoline for all your holiday cooking needs. This Joseph Joseph Multi-grip Mandoline is $24.99, half off retail. It features precision food grip and is adjustable to three slice thicknesses and two julienne thicknesses. It also offers precision food grip with three grip styles and a foldable design.

6 A Gingerbread House Cake Pan

Have you ever wanted to bake a gingerbread house in cake form? Gingerbread House Cake Pan, $24.99, features a non-stick coating and will transform five cups of batter into a house-shaped cake. It even comes with recipes.

7 An All-Clad Colander

On the market for a new colander? This All-Clad 5-qt Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Colander is a great buy for a discerning cook. It is just $49.99, compared to $40 more, $89.99 at other stores, including Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table.