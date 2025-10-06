The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to T.J. Maxx lately? The discount store and website continue getting in so many fall and winter arrivals, including amazing clothing for men and women. From designer denim styles a fraction of the retail price to gorgeous dresses and warm coats, you can find everything you are looking for while saving big. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Amo Jeans That All My NYC Friends Are Wearing

T.J. Maxx is my sneaky resource for designer jeans. All my NYC friends are obsessed with Amo Denim. The Chloe Long Jeans retail for close to $300 everywhere else, but T.J. Maxx has them for just $69.99. The style, with just enough stretch and whiskered details, is available in sizes 23 to 32.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Holiday Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Adorable and Cozy Holiday Socks

Bring me all the Christmas socks! HALLMARK 4pk Holiday Crew Socks, $12.99, are full of cheer. The pack comes with assorted colors and designs, holiday-themed, applique-accented, crew-cut socks that will keep your feet warm and heart happy.

3 Boho Free People PJs

I want to fall asleep in these boho pajamas every night! I was surprised to find this FREE PEOPLE 2pc Dreamy Days Pajama Set for just $34.99 as it retails for $128 elsewhere. The set is made out of a silky, satiny polyester and features an abstract print.

4 Lots of Bonobos for Men

The store and website have lots of BONOBOS in stock, including this Stretch Flannel Shirt for $29.99. I love the blue tones of the shirt with button-down closure, hi-lo hem, flannel texture, checkered pattern, and fabric with just enough stretch.

5 And, Warm Winter Coats for $30

If you need a new winter coat for the season, head to T.J. Maxx. There are so many warm options, including this EDDIE BAUER Baywood Packable Puffer Jacket, $29.99. The quilted coat has a few pockets and a relaxed fit. It is also water repellent and is squishes down into almost nothing so it won’t take up a lot of room in your suitcase.

6 Men’s Designer Denim for a Fraction of Retail

There are also lots of designer denim options for men. This pair of 7 FOR ALL MANKIND Slimmy Jeans is $49.99 on the T.J. Maxx website. When I looked up the style on 7’s website, I was shocked to find the cut for $198 and up! Talk about a steal.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves.

7 Beautiful Plus-Size Dresses

T.J. Maxx is also a great resource for plus-size styles. I am loving this MARINA Plus Stretch Brocade One Shoulder Dress, available in 1X to 3X. The figure-flattering one-shoulder cut is made luxurious with the brocade floral design and bow detail, making it the perfect holiday party dress.