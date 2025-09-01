 Skip to content
7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves in September

Shoppers are grabbing these 7 new T.J. Maxx home finds for fall before they sell out.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While it’s nearly impossible to believe, September is upon us. My daughter has already dragged all our fall decorations out of the basement (Halloween, included) and has started fallifying our home. We have also made several runs to local stores, including T.J. Maxx, to find new items. And guess what? There are many great options for the upcoming season and new and exciting year-round must-buys. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves in September, including glitter disco skeletons, fall-infused candles, and rich-looking decor for less.

1
Lots of Fall Scented Candles

pumpkin spice candle T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

An easy way to infuse fall into your home is with the help of candles. I love this HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx brand because the candles are cheap but high-quality. Buy the Scentsational Made In Usa 26oz Pumpkin Spice Candle, $12.99, almost double elsewhere. The 3-wick candle burns forever and smells like your favorite Starbucks drink.

2
These Gorgeous Designer Candle Holders

candle holders T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I am a sucker for elegant-looking candle holders, like this Christian Lacroix Pheasant Candle Holder. I will definitely order two of these, as they look way more expensive than $14.99.

3
An Elegant Set of Chinoiserie Bud Vases

bud vase T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Interior designers always use bud vases for blooms. I love this Chefanie 5pc Chinoiserie Bud Vase Set, the perfect addition to any Grandmillennial home. Get them for $49.99 compared to $125 retail.

4
Adorably Preppy Pumpkin and Bows Hand Towels

pumpkin towels T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Another easy way to infuse a little festivity into your home is to swap out kitchen and hand towels seasonally. I love this Caro Home 2pk Bows And Pumpkins Jacquard And Velour Zero Twist Hand Towels, which are classy, preppy, and fun for $14.99.

5
A Beautiful Fall Wreath

fall wreath T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I am on the market for a new fall wreath and love this one. The Acorn and Oak 26in Fall Berries Wreath is a very upscale-looking collection of faux berries and foliage. Get it for $59.99 and enjoy it for years to come.

6
Neutral Wall Art That Looks Rich

wall art T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I was drawn to this Colleen Karis Designs 30×40 White On Grey Stripe Plaster Abstract Wall Art because it is neutral, but offers an upscale look. I hate art that looks cheap, and this definitely doesn’t. At just $69.99, it’s a steal.

7
And, These Disco, Glittery Skeletons

disco skeletons
T.J. Maxx

My daughter is obsessed with skeletons, so we bought some Rachel Zoe 32-inch Led Disco Hanging Skeletons for Halloween. Who doesn’t love a glittery skeleton for under $20? These will look great hanging outside of our house.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
