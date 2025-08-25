6 T.J. Maxx Le Creuset Finds That Are $160 Cheaper Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

T.J. Maxx is a bargain hunter’s paradise. I’ve scored Kate Spade purses, activewear from Nike and Adidas, Doc Martens, and winter coats from Theory for pennies. And now, the discount retailer is selling serving dishes and cookware from one of the most beloved kitchen brands on the market: Le Creuset.

The high-end brand is known for its enameled cast-iron cookware, specifically its Dutch ovens. At full price, Le Creuset items can run you anywhere from $50 to $300-plus. However, Maxxinistas are finding Le Creuset items for up to $160 cheaper—A.K.A., now’s your time to strike!

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Kitchen Finds Under $25 This Week.

1 Mini Round Cocotte

It’s super rare to find Le Creuset cookware for under $30, but one T.J. Maxx shopper just scored a mini round cocotte for only $17.

They took to Reddit to show off their recent T.J. Maxx-Le Creuset haul, which included a pair of mini round cocottes. The bite-sized pots normally retail for $32 each. At T.J. Maxx, they come in the colorwave “Marine”—which currently isn’t even available at Le Creuset’s online store.

“I highly recommended them,” another Le Creuset fan commented in the thread. “I liked to make, like, breakfast tarts and savory pies! Mini apple pies has been my favorite, though don’t let the size fool you; they actually hold quite a bit!”

2 Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Braiser with Glass Lid

As its name suggests, this vessel is ideal for braising thick cuts of meat, including short ribs, lamb shoulder, and beef chuck. However, you can also use it to fry, sear, and roast red meat, chicken, or seafood. Some even use it to bake casseroles.

Le Creuset sells it for $280 in 21 different hues. If you aren’t picky about the color, you can snag it for $100 less at T.J. Maxx. TikToker @maeganbella found a Le Creuset braiser + glass lid combo for just $180 at her local T.J. Maxx in butter yellow and a red-orange ombré.

3 Signature Round Dutch Oven

Right now, T.J. Maxx shoppers can save $160 on Le Creuset Dutch ovens. Yeah, you read that right. The two-quart vessel typically retails for $260, but the discount retailer has them for almost 50 percent off.

Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens are beloved for their even heat distribution and retention, withstanding temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, you can use it to bake bread!

RELATED: 10 Items You Should Never Buy at T.J. Maxx.

4 Heritage Rectangular Dish

One can never own too many casserole dishes, let alone Le Creuset casserole dishes—and at just $15, this price can’t be beat. TikToker @anilenwa stumbled upon this bargain find at her T.J. Maxx store, which is also selling corresponding square casserole dishes (more on that below, though). She scored a savings of $45.

5 Heritage Square Dish

This Le Creuset square dish from the Heritage collection has a sticker price of $55, but it’s going for just $10 a pop at T.J. Maxx. That means you can buy five dishes for the price of one. They’re the perfect size for individual casseroles, homemade pizookies and tiramisu, and other baked goods.

6 Vancouver Dinner Plates

A four-piece dinner set of Vancouver plates retails for $80 at Le Creuset—but according to @rachelpasqualee’s TikTok, T.J. Maxx knocked $7 off per plate for a grand total savings of $28 for a set of four. Best of all, they’re freezer- and microwave-safe.