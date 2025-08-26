The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As summer enters its last real week (because it’s unofficially over after Labor Day, right?) I am starting to get the blues. The only thing perking me up is the smell of pumpkin spice lattes, apple cinnamon candles burning in my living room, and shopping for cozy home products that will make my spaces feel more festive. If you are in the mood for a little fall refresh, head over to Marshalls or the Marshalls website, where many fantastic items are dropping daily. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Sophisticated Urn

My whole thing with home decor, is that I refuse to buy anything that looks cheap, even if it is. You must shop carefully at discount stores for home goods, as many items look or feel subpar. Not this Three Hands 12×17.75 Indoor Outdoor Pedestal Urn Planter. It looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or an expensive plant nursery. Get it for $49.99 compared to $75.

2 This Brand Name Coffee Maker

Are you considering upgrading your coffee machine? This Krups 10 Cup Simply Brew Coffee Maker is easy to use and has a lot of bells and whistles, and you can’t beat the price. Get it for $39.99 or pay $79 elsewhere.

3 A Chunky Knit Throw

I like adding textured linens to my home during the fall and winter. They not only make it more cozy, but also add warmth to the space. This Martha Stewart Wave Knit Throw is gorgeous and expensive-looking, but sells for just $24.99.

4 This Set of Touch Lamps

Touch lamps are functional but also add a design element to a space. This two-pack of Merkury 12in Pleated Touch Lamps is a must-buy at $29.99. The small lamps look straight out of the Pottery Barn catalogue.

5 A Serena & Lily-Esque Nightstand

I am obsessed with everything at Serena & Lily, but I can’t stomach the coastal chic pieces’ prices. I did a double-take when I saw this Tahari 24x14x26 Rattan 2 Drawer Side Table, which honestly looks like it would cost at least $1,000, designed out of natural fibers with gorgeous gold hardware. Guess what? It’s just $129.99.

6 An Expensive Looking Alpaca Throw Pillow

Again, texture is my jam in the fall and winter. This Auskin USA Made In Peru 16×16 Alpaca Microsuede Natural Yaku Pillow will instantly make your living room look rich. The soft and fuzzy pillow is made out of alpaca wool and costs just $99.99.

7 And, Nest Designer Candles

If you are remotely into candles, you know that when Nest arrives at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, or HomeGoods, you stock up. The Nest 8.1oz Rose Noir and Oud Scented Candle is at the store and online, $29.99 compared to almost $50 retail.