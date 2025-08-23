 Skip to content
7 Marshalls Home Goods on Major Clearance Right Now

Save up to 75 percent off designer candles, bedding items, furniture, artwork, and more.

August 23, 2025
I have been shopping at Marshalls for as long as I can remember. When I was a kid, my mom and I used to frequent the discount store at least once a week and spend hours perusing the clearance racks to find the best deals. These days, you don’t even have to walk into a Marshalls store to save big on the most gorgeous and on-trend home decor items. Here are 7 unbelievable home goods on major clearance at Marshalls right now.

1
Grandmillennial Bowls for More Than Half Off

grandmillennial oatmeal bowls marshalls
Marshalls

I am a huge fan of the whole grandmillennial design trend and love incorporating timeless pieces into my collection, like these Churchill 4pk Kujaku Oatmeal Bowls. At other stores, this set retails for $55, but was recently marked down from $29.99 to $22.00 at Marshalls.

2
A Versatile Accent Chair

Lillian August Accent Chair
Marshalls

This neutral but statement-making Lillian August 29×40 Accent Chair With Printed Pattern works with so many design aesthetics. The grey and white stripes are timeless. It retails for $550 at other stores, and was originally $349.99 at Marshalls, but is now just $199.00.

3
Gorgeous Organizer Storage Baskets

Shiraleah Dalton Storage Baskets
Marshalls

Chic baskets double as decor and storage. This Shiraleah Set Of 3 Dalton Organizer Storage Baskets are perfect for stacking on shelves or in closets. The set is just $22 compared to $42 at other stores.

4
Chic Artwork Perfect for a Swiftie

Shake it off art
Marshalls

Are you designing a space for a Swiftie? Marshalls is a great resource for inexpensive artwork that looks a lot pricier. I am obsessed with this preppy Venice Beach Collections 20×30 Shake It Off Framed High Gloss Canvas Print Wall Art. It is currently on clearance for $20, a lot less than the $48 retail price.

5
An Expensive Looking Linen Blend Duvet Set

Brooks Brothers Linen Duvet Set
Marshalls

Bedding is another item you should be buying at HomeGoods, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. I love the neutral linen look of the Brooks Brothers Linen Blend Duvet Set, just $69 down from $89.99. Other stores sell the same bedding set for $128.

6
A Glossy Designer Lacquer Spindle Base Side Table

Nautica Glossy Side Table
Marshalls

All my interior designer friends shop at Marshalls for accent pieces. This Nautica 16x16x22 Glossy Lacquer Spindle Base Side Table is super glam and looks like costs a lot more than $99, marked down from $129.99.

7
A Designer Candle for 75 Percent Off

Homesick candle
Marshalls

Homesick is one of my favorite candle brands. I was surprised to find the Homesick 13.75oz Tropicana Field Candle in the clearance section for just $10, as it sells for $28 at other major retailers. I plan on buying a bunch and including them in gift bags for birthdays and teacher gifts.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more
