Daily Living | News

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Bed Bath & Beyond Opening New Stores This Month—Here’s Where

This marks Bed Bath & Beyond’s first store since its 2023 bankruptcy.

August 7, 2025
August 7, 2025

Calling all Maxxinistas! TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, is bringing new stores to seven states, plus the District of Columbia. But wait, we have even better news. Bed Bath & Beyond is also returning to the retail scene with its first-ever store location since going under in 2023.

Despite inflation and tariff hikes, these three retailers are experiencing a burst of growth. Keep reading to see if one of these new locations will be popping up in your neighborhood.

1. T.J. Maxx

closeup of T.J. Maxx signage on a store
Shutterstock

In 2024, TJX Companies set a lofty goal of opening 1,300-plus locations globally. Since then, their brand portfolio has grown by at least 111 additional store addresses. (To refresh, the TJX family includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra, and HomeSense.)

According to a new note posted on the T.J. Maxx website, the shopping retailer has plans to open six more stores in four states, as well as the District of Columbia, this month. Here’s where the grand openings are taking place:

Virginia

  • 9850 Brook Road in Glen Allen: Opening Aug. 10

Connecticut

  • 215 East Main St. in Clinton: Opening Aug. 21

North Dakota

  • 446 18th St. West in Dickinson: Opening Aug. 24

Utah

  • 1233 North Lake Drive, Suite E in Saratoga Springs: Opening Aug. 24
  • 945 North Main St., Suite F in Tooele: Opening Aug. 24

    Washington D.C.

    • 5300-B Wisconsin Ave. NW in District of Columbia: Opening Aug. 28

    2. Marshalls

    Marshalls storefront
    Shutterstock

    Similarly, TJX Companies is adding five new locations to Marshalls’ roster. These are also expected to open in August, per an online announcement:

    Oregon

    • 3900 SE 82nd Ave., Suite 1000 in Portland: Opening Aug. 7

    Illinois

    • 102 Yorktown Shopping Center Rd. in Lombard: Opening Aug. 7
    • 1964 West Morton Ave. in Jacksonville: Opening Aug. 14

    New Mexico 

    • 10131 Coors Blvd NW in Albuquerque: Opening Aug. 14
    •  1205 E. Pine Street, Suite C in Deming: Opening Aug. 21

    3. Bed, Bath & Beyond

    Closeup of Bed Bath and Beyond store sign on the building. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. is an American chain of domestic merchandise retail stores.
    Shutterstock

    Since Oct. 2024, we’ve been hinting at a Bed Bath & Beyond comeback, and we’ve finally got a store address and launch date—and a new name!

    But first, a quick refresher: Bed Bath & Beyond is rebranding to Bed Bath & Beyond Home to reflect its new partnership with The Brand House Collective (formerly Kirkland’s Inc.). This was a result of a $25 million agreement between Beyond Inc. and Kirkland Inc., which absorbed the parent company’s financial woes and marquee brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, and Overstock.

    Now that the ink has dried and everyone has their affairs in order, The Brand House Collective is ready to launch a new iteration of America’s beloved retail chain.

    The first-ever Bed Bath & Beyond Home store will open in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 8, according to a press release.

    Still have old Bed Bath & Beyond coupons lying around? The store said it will be “honoring our brand’s history” and accepting “legacy” coupons from customers.

    “We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today,” Amy Sullivan, CEO of The Brand House Collective, said in a statement.

    “This isn’t just a store, it’s a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families. With Bed Bath & Beyond Home we’re delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room.  It’s a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation,” she added.

