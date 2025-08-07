T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Bed Bath & Beyond Opening New Stores This Month—Here’s Where

Calling all Maxxinistas! TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, is bringing new stores to seven states, plus the District of Columbia. But wait, we have even better news. Bed Bath & Beyond is also returning to the retail scene with its first-ever store location since going under in 2023.

Despite inflation and tariff hikes, these three retailers are experiencing a burst of growth. Keep reading to see if one of these new locations will be popping up in your neighborhood.

RELATED: 5 Stores Closing 100s of Locations, From JCPenney to Starbucks.

1. T.J. Maxx

In 2024, TJX Companies set a lofty goal of opening 1,300-plus locations globally. Since then, their brand portfolio has grown by at least 111 additional store addresses. (To refresh, the TJX family includes T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra, and HomeSense.)

According to a new note posted on the T.J. Maxx website, the shopping retailer has plans to open six more stores in four states, as well as the District of Columbia, this month. Here’s where the grand openings are taking place:

Virginia

9850 Brook Road in Glen Allen: Opening Aug. 10

Connecticut

215 East Main St. in Clinton: Opening Aug. 21

North Dakota

446 18th St. West in Dickinson: Opening Aug. 24

Utah

1233 North Lake Drive, Suite E in Saratoga Springs: Opening Aug. 24

945 North Main St., Suite F in Tooele: Opening Aug. 24

Washington D.C.

5300-B Wisconsin Ave. NW in District of Columbia: Opening Aug. 28

RELATED: T.J. Maxx Employees Reveal the Disturbing Truth About Unsold Merchandise.

2. Marshalls

Similarly, TJX Companies is adding five new locations to Marshalls’ roster. These are also expected to open in August, per an online announcement:

Oregon

3900 SE 82nd Ave., Suite 1000 in Portland: Opening Aug. 7

Illinois

102 Yorktown Shopping Center Rd. in Lombard: Opening Aug. 7

1964 West Morton Ave. in Jacksonville: Opening Aug. 14

New Mexico

10131 Coors Blvd NW in Albuquerque: Opening Aug. 14

1205 E. Pine Street, Suite C in Deming: Opening Aug. 21

RELATED: At Home Going-Out-of-Business Sales Commence With up to 50% off Everything.

3. Bed, Bath & Beyond

Since Oct. 2024, we’ve been hinting at a Bed Bath & Beyond comeback, and we’ve finally got a store address and launch date—and a new name!

But first, a quick refresher: Bed Bath & Beyond is rebranding to Bed Bath & Beyond Home to reflect its new partnership with The Brand House Collective (formerly Kirkland’s Inc.). This was a result of a $25 million agreement between Beyond Inc. and Kirkland Inc., which absorbed the parent company’s financial woes and marquee brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, and Overstock.

Now that the ink has dried and everyone has their affairs in order, The Brand House Collective is ready to launch a new iteration of America’s beloved retail chain.

The first-ever Bed Bath & Beyond Home store will open in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 8, according to a press release.

Still have old Bed Bath & Beyond coupons lying around? The store said it will be “honoring our brand’s history” and accepting “legacy” coupons from customers.

“We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today,” Amy Sullivan, CEO of The Brand House Collective, said in a statement.

“This isn’t just a store, it’s a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families. With Bed Bath & Beyond Home we’re delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room. It’s a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation,” she added.