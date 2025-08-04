5 Stores Closing 100s of Locations, From JCPenney to Starbucks

It’s no secret that many businesses—both large corporations and independent sellers—have struggled to regain their footing in the aftermath of COVID-19, followed by crippling inflation rates and tariffs. Unfortunately, some retailers had no choice but to close their doors for good, while others have relied on bankruptcy filings and mergers to get back on track financially. Keep reading to see which five big-name brands are shuttering hundreds of locations next.

1 JCPenney

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, JCPenney, like many other department stores, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and consequently, downsized its portfolio. The retailer has shuttered over 200 locations, with another 119 stores expected to close after Labor Day.

The $947 million all-cash purchase was solidified on July 25 between Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust and an affiliate of Onyx Partners, Ltd, according to a press release.

The store closures will affect 119 locations in 35 states, a majority of those belonging to California (19 stores), Texas (21 stores), and the Northeast region. A detailed directory can be found in this USA Today report.

2 Starbucks

Starbucks is axing its entire fleet of pickup-only locations by the end of 2026. There are about 80 to 90 of these store formats scattered across 20 states, with a significant amount located in major cities like Manhattan.

The pickup-only stores, which involved no employee-customer interaction, helped eliminate long wait times and streamlined the overall experience for both staff and guests. However, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said the company is reverting to its original coffeehouse-style layout.

In a July 29 earnings call, Niccol announced plans to “sunset our mobile order and pickup-only concept” to “improve and transform the foundations of our North American business so that we are reestablishing that moment of connection between a barista and their customer.”

“We found this format to be overly transactional and lacking the warmth and human connection that defines our brand. We have a strong digital offering and believe we can deliver the same level of convenience through our community coffeehouses with a superior mobile order and pay experience,” he explained of the decision.

3 Kroger and Albertsons

Kroger intends to shutter 60 stores through 2026, though the exact locations have yet to be revealed.

“We’re simplifying our business and reviewing areas that will not be meaningful to our future growth,” interim chief executive Ronald Sargent said in an earnings call. “Today, not all of our stores are delivering the sustainable results we need.”

The news comes on the heels of Kroger’s failed merger with Albertsons. Now, both grocery giants are tied up in a lawsuit and closing a handful of locations as a result. According to Supermarket News, Albertsons closed two stores earlier this summer.

4 Rite Aid

Following a second bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid will terminate 114 store locations, reports Fox Business.

As Best Life previously reported in May, “Rite Aid has sold the assets of nearly all of its pharmacies to CVS, Walgreens, Albertson, and Kroger…All locations that are not being taken over by CVS are expected to close by early summer.” Thus, here we are.

Store closures are set to take place in:

Pennsylvania

California

New York

Washington

New Jersey

Maryland

Vermont

Connecticut

Delaware

New Hampshire

Idaho

Ohio

5 At Home

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that At Home would be terminating 26 stores amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Some locations have already initiated blowout sales and steep markdowns to encourage sales and help offload inventory before they go dark on Sept. 3o.

As for which storefronts are set to close, USA Today sourced court documents and arranged this full list: