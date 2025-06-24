Kroger Closing 60 Stores in at Least 5 States—Here's Where

Kroger shoppers, take note: Your beloved neighborhood grocery store may not be there much longer. One of America's largest grocery chains just announced it plans to close around 60 stores across the U.S. over the next 18 months, citing "modest financial benefits" in its latest earnings report.

Kroger, which currently operates nearly 1,239 grocery stores in 16 states under two dozen different brand names, has been in hot water over the past six months after attempting a $25 billion merger with rival Albertsons. Government regulators denied the deal over antitrust concerns, and now, Albertsons is suing Kroger—and vice versa—in a bitter battle. The fight has roped in C&S Wholesale Grocers, which is suing Kroger for a $125 million termination fee.

Add to this the recent bombshell report that Kroger is secretly overcharging customers, and it's no wonder the company is trying to tighten operations and cut costs. Here's what you need to know about the Kroger location closings planned throughout the U.S. in at least five states.

Kroger Announces It Will Close 60 Stores Over the Next 18 Months

In a first-quarter earnings report released on Friday, Kroger's Chairman and CEO, Ron Sargent, shared that the company "delivered solid first quarter results" with total sales equaling $45.1 billion compared to $45.3 billion for the same period last year.

"We made good progress in streamlining our priorities, enhancing customer focus, and running great stores to improve the shopping experience," Sargent said.

While that made investors happy (the stock rose 10% on Friday), Kroger is still moving forward with some cost-cutting measures—the biggest of which is the announcement that it will shutter 5% of its locations, or 60 stores, over the next 18 months.

The company insists these shutdowns won't affect its profit forecast for 2025 or even the majority of its customers. In fact, Kroger says it plans to "reinvest these savings back into the customer experience."

David Kennerly, Kroger's chief financial officer, said during an investor call that the chosen stores were "underperforming" and were picked "in an effort to optimize" the company's remaining footprint.

However, everyday shoppers in many states will feel the impact of their local Kroger locations shutting down.

Where Closures Are Happening

The company hasn't shared the full list of stores on the chopping block just yet, but according to Fast Companyand various local news outlets, reports from local outlets suggest that (related or unrelated) closures have already begun or are coming soon in several areas.

These include:

Texas: Stores in Dickinson, McKinney, and The Woodlands have already closed or are set to shut down soon

West Virginia: The Gassaway location is reportedly closing in August.

Virginia: Stores in Abingdon and Charlottesville are expected to close.

Tennessee: Locations in Kingsport and Bristol are also said to be closing.

Kentucky: A store in Louisville just announced today that it will soon close.

These stores may be just the beginning, as Kroger also owns and operates grocery stores under names like Ralphs, Fred Meyer, QFC, and Food 4 Less. More local announcements are expected in the coming days and months.

What You Need to Know

Kroger stated in its report that any employees who will be affected by these store closures will be offered jobs at other nearby locations.

But for many shoppers—especially those in rural or low-income areas—losing even one supermarket can mean fewer affordable options to fresh food and longer drives to simply buy groceries.

For now, customers in impacted areas are left waiting to hear whether their local Kroger store is on the chopping block.

Until then, if your store has already seen shorter hours, limited stock, or fewer employees, know that it could be a sign of what’s to come. Keep checking local news and look for potential alternatives for food and pantry supplies in your area.

