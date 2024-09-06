These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in America—Ranked by Savings

Inflation may be down but the cost of living is still sky-high, especially when it comes to grocery bills. “Within the last few years, 80% of Americans say they’ve felt a notable increase in the cost of groceries,” says Credit Karma. “Food inflation has proven to be sticky over the past few years with grocery prices up 25% since the start of the pandemic. As Americans walk the grocery aisles for household staples, they’re reminded that their money doesn’t go as far as it once did.” With groceries still expensive, it’s important to shop around for the best deals. Here are the cheapest grocery stores in America, ranked from most expensive to least expensive.

#10: Sam’s Club Shutterstock Walmart’s warehouse stores come in at number 10—if you’re into bulk buying, you may save money, but the chain is not immune to price rises across the board. The company recently announced members will have to pay an additional $60 a year for their premium membership (this allows early access to the store before opening hours).

#9: H-E-B Shutterstock This Texas chain offers great deals for customers on traditionally expensive items. “The value concept that’s focused on produce, meat and seafood, leverages H-E-B’s $38 billion a year grocery business to offer low prices, while it includes amenities that H-E-B is known for such as an in-store bakery that makes tortillas daily and butchers cutting and packing fresh meat in the store,” says the Dallas Morning News.

#8: Food 4 Less Shutterstock West Coast chain Food 4 Less is owned by Kroger, and offers some true bargains if you don’t mind packing your own groceries. “91% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Food 4 Less do so because of the value it provides for their money,” according to U.S News and World Report .

#7: Walmart Shutterstock Walmart is the world's largest retailer, and always reliable for a good bargain, whether it's bread you need or boxer shorts. The company has significant bargaining power over their suppliers, and pass those savings on to customers. Walmart is also pouring millions into the redecoration of their stores, adding better lighting, etc.

#6: Costco iStock If you can stand dealing with hundreds of people teeming around a giant warehouse that practically needs a tram to get around in, Costco is a fantastic place for budget-friendly shopping, providing you go in there with a solid plan. The company operates in 8 different countries worldwide. “The company's mission is to bring customers brand-name merchandise at the best possible prices. It specializes in wholesaling products, however, so it's a good solution only if you're shopping for grocery items in bulk,” says U.S News and World Report.

#5: Trader Joe’s Shutterstock Fans of this chain need no convincing about how special it is—shopping at TraderJoe’s is not only economical but exciting. What new product will you find today, become addicted to, and then be left heartbroken when it randomly disappears? With no name brands, no ads, no coupons, Trader Joe’s is a must for the budget-conscious shopper.

#4: Lidl Shutterstock This German chain offers some seriously competitive deals on produce and dry goods, as well as random knick knacks. You’ll go in for some imported charcuterie and walk out with a power tool.

#3: WinCo Foods Shutterstock WinCo foods is owned by employees and is another warehouse chain—except unlike Sam's Club and Costco, you don't need a membership to shop there. "WinCo is a cheap grocery store. They buy produce and other groceries directly from farmers and manufacturers in bulk so they get better prices per unit to pass on to shoppers," consumer finance and budgeting expert Andrea Woroch tells U.S News and World Report.

#2: Market Basket Shutterstock East Coast chain Market Basket offers great deals on meat, dairy, cheese, seafood, and sushi. “73% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Market Basket, do so because of the value it provides for their money,” says U.S News and World Report. The company slogan—”More for your dollar”—is well-deserved.