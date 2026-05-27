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11 Tractor Supply Patio Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up This Week

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 27, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the best Tractor Supply patio finds, from a log A-frame swing to a Real Flame Sunbrella couch.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
May 27, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tractor Supply may not be the first place you think of when you’re planning a patio refresh, which is exactly why the shoppers who do think of it tend to find things that haven’t been picked over yet. The Red Shed label has had a genuinely strong outdoor furniture line for several seasons, and this week’s selection adds new intrigue: a Werph wood sectional, a Real Flame Sunbrella couch, a Safavieh bench, and a log A-frame swing that belongs on a farmhouse porch in the best possible way. Price points run from $59.99 to $1,999, meaning there’s something for every budget. Here are eleven patio finds shoppers are snapping up this week.

1
Red Shed Hanford Outdoor Swivel Chair

Red Shed Hanford Wicker Swivel Chair with Cushions, Gray
Tractor Supply Co.

A swivel chair on a patio lets you follow the conversation without rearranging the furniture, and the Hanford has the kind of clean outdoor profile that works with most existing setups. The Red Shed Hanford outdoor swivel chair is $99.99, meaning you won’t go into debt buying a few.

2
Red Shed 41-Inch Rectangular Wicker Coffee Table

Red Shed Hanford 41 in. Rectangular Wicker Coffee Table
Tractor Supply Co.

Wicker outdoor coffee tables have the natural, textured warmth that metal and resin alternatives can’t replicate, and 41 inches is substantial enough to actually hold drinks, books, and a small tray without feeling crowded. The Red Shed rectangular wicker coffee table is $74.99.

3
Red Shed 2-Person Log A-Frame Patio Swing—500 lb Capacity

Red Shed Elkin 2-Person Log A-Frame Patio Swing, 500 lb. Capacity
Tractor Supply Co.

A log A-frame patio swing reads as quaint, rustic, and charming—the stuff country cottage dreams are mage of. This Red Shed 2-person log A-frame swing has a 500-pound capacity and the kind of solid, natural wood construction that looks like it’s been on the porch for decades. It’s $239.99.

4
Red Shed 46.5-Inch American Flag Glider Bench

Red Shed 46.5 in. American Flag Glider Bench
Tractor Supply Co.

Whether or not you’re feeling patriotic lately, the American flag represents better days through this nation’s ideals: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Red Shed American flag glider bench is a great patio addition—and potentially a hopeful statement piece—for $199.99.

5
Red Shed 43-Inch Riverside Double Shell Glider—Green

Red Shed 43 in. Riverside Double Shell Glider, Green
Tractor Supply Co.

Shell gliders have a retro, mid-century quality that makes them look like something rescued from a vintage garden rather than purchased last week. The Red Shed Riverside double shell glider in green seats two and glides smoothly—an outdoor seating option that has some genuine character. It’s $149.99.

6
Red Shed Round Wooden Patio Table

Red Shed Riverside Round Wooden Patio Table
Tractor Supply Co.

A round wooden patio table at $59.99 is the kind of find that makes building out a patio setup feel completely manageable. The Red Shed round wooden patio table pairs naturally with the Hanford swivel chair above for a complete outdoor conversation area under $160.

7
Werph 4-Piece Wood Outdoor Patio Sofa Set with Cushions

Werph Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, 4 pc. Wood Outdoor Patio Sofa Bench and 2 Single Sofa Chairs with Table & Padded Cushions
Tractor Supply Co.

Four pieces—a bench, two single sofa chairs, and a table—in a wood frame with padded cushions. The Werph 4-piece wood outdoor patio sofa set is $299.99—a complete outdoor seating arrangement at a price that competes seriously with big-box retailers.

8
Werph L-Shape Outdoor Sectional Sofa with All-Weather Cushions

Werph Wood Coffee Table & L Shape Outdoor Couch Patio Sectional Sofa with All-Weather Cushion for Lawn,Deck,Backyard
Tractor Supply Co.

An L-shaped outdoor sectional in wood with all-weather cushions would typically require a significant budget. The Werph L-shape outdoor couch sectional includes a coffee table and is $489.99—a full outdoor living room setup for under $500.

9
Werph 3-Piece Acacia Wood Foldable Bistro Set with Cushions

Werph 3-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Set, Foldable Bistro Table and Chairs Set of 2, Small Patio Furniture Set with Cushions
Tractor Supply Co.

Acacia wood, folding construction, cushions included, and a price of $149.99—the Werph 3-piece acacia wood foldable bistro set is the small-space outdoor solution that stores flat when not in use and looks considerably more intentional than a metal bistro set when it’s out.

10
Real Flame Arlo Outdoor Couch with Sunbrella Cushions

Real Flame Arlo Outdoor Couch with Sunbrella Cushions
Tractor Supply Co.

Sunbrella fabric at this price point from Real Flame is the kind of outdoor couch that arrives and immediately becomes the best seat in the backyard. The Real Flame Arlo outdoor couch is the investment piece of this week’s drop at $1,999—weather-resistant, durable, and built for the long game. Finding it at Tractor Supply is the unexpected part.

11
Safavieh Ressi Rock Bench

Safavieh Ressi Rock Bench
Tractor Supply Co.

Safavieh has been making well-regarded home and outdoor furniture for decades, and the Ressi Rock Bench brings the brand’s design sensibility to a patio or garden setting. At $279, it’s a sculptural outdoor seating piece that works as a standalone garden accent or as part of a larger patio arrangement.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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