11 Tractor Supply Patio Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up This Week

Shop the best Tractor Supply patio finds, from a log A-frame swing to a Real Flame Sunbrella couch.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tractor Supply may not be the first place you think of when you’re planning a patio refresh, which is exactly why the shoppers who do think of it tend to find things that haven’t been picked over yet. The Red Shed label has had a genuinely strong outdoor furniture line for several seasons, and this week’s selection adds new intrigue: a Werph wood sectional, a Real Flame Sunbrella couch, a Safavieh bench, and a log A-frame swing that belongs on a farmhouse porch in the best possible way. Price points run from $59.99 to $1,999, meaning there’s something for every budget. Here are eleven patio finds shoppers are snapping up this week.

1 Red Shed Hanford Outdoor Swivel Chair

A swivel chair on a patio lets you follow the conversation without rearranging the furniture, and the Hanford has the kind of clean outdoor profile that works with most existing setups. The Red Shed Hanford outdoor swivel chair is $99.99, meaning you won’t go into debt buying a few.

2 Red Shed 41-Inch Rectangular Wicker Coffee Table

Wicker outdoor coffee tables have the natural, textured warmth that metal and resin alternatives can’t replicate, and 41 inches is substantial enough to actually hold drinks, books, and a small tray without feeling crowded. The Red Shed rectangular wicker coffee table is $74.99.

3 Red Shed 2-Person Log A-Frame Patio Swing—500 lb Capacity

A log A-frame patio swing reads as quaint, rustic, and charming—the stuff country cottage dreams are mage of. This Red Shed 2-person log A-frame swing has a 500-pound capacity and the kind of solid, natural wood construction that looks like it’s been on the porch for decades. It’s $239.99.

4 Red Shed 46.5-Inch American Flag Glider Bench

Whether or not you’re feeling patriotic lately, the American flag represents better days through this nation’s ideals: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Red Shed American flag glider bench is a great patio addition—and potentially a hopeful statement piece—for $199.99.

5 Red Shed 43-Inch Riverside Double Shell Glider—Green

Shell gliders have a retro, mid-century quality that makes them look like something rescued from a vintage garden rather than purchased last week. The Red Shed Riverside double shell glider in green seats two and glides smoothly—an outdoor seating option that has some genuine character. It’s $149.99.

6 Red Shed Round Wooden Patio Table

A round wooden patio table at $59.99 is the kind of find that makes building out a patio setup feel completely manageable. The Red Shed round wooden patio table pairs naturally with the Hanford swivel chair above for a complete outdoor conversation area under $160.

7 Werph 4-Piece Wood Outdoor Patio Sofa Set with Cushions

Four pieces—a bench, two single sofa chairs, and a table—in a wood frame with padded cushions. The Werph 4-piece wood outdoor patio sofa set is $299.99—a complete outdoor seating arrangement at a price that competes seriously with big-box retailers.

8 Werph L-Shape Outdoor Sectional Sofa with All-Weather Cushions

An L-shaped outdoor sectional in wood with all-weather cushions would typically require a significant budget. The Werph L-shape outdoor couch sectional includes a coffee table and is $489.99—a full outdoor living room setup for under $500.

9 Werph 3-Piece Acacia Wood Foldable Bistro Set with Cushions

Acacia wood, folding construction, cushions included, and a price of $149.99—the Werph 3-piece acacia wood foldable bistro set is the small-space outdoor solution that stores flat when not in use and looks considerably more intentional than a metal bistro set when it’s out.

10 Real Flame Arlo Outdoor Couch with Sunbrella Cushions

Sunbrella fabric at this price point from Real Flame is the kind of outdoor couch that arrives and immediately becomes the best seat in the backyard. The Real Flame Arlo outdoor couch is the investment piece of this week’s drop at $1,999—weather-resistant, durable, and built for the long game. Finding it at Tractor Supply is the unexpected part.

11 Safavieh Ressi Rock Bench

Safavieh has been making well-regarded home and outdoor furniture for decades, and the Ressi Rock Bench brings the brand’s design sensibility to a patio or garden setting. At $279, it’s a sculptural outdoor seating piece that works as a standalone garden accent or as part of a larger patio arrangement.