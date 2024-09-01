Study Ranks the Best Cities to Live in Based on Quality of Life

Choosing the right place to live involves balancing many factors, from affordability and safety to healthcare and quality of life. With so many options available, finding a city that offers the best combination of these essential elements can be challenging, if not impossible. To help guide your decision, we’ve analyzed the latest data from Numbeo , the world’s largest cost of living database, which provides valuable insights into the living conditions of cities across North America. In this article, we rank the top ten cities based on key indicators such as quality of life, purchasing power, safety, healthcare, and climate. Whether you’re considering a move or simply curious about how your city compares, this list offers a comprehensive overview of cities that excel in offering a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. Discover which cities made the cut and what makes them standout places to call home—starting from number 10 to the number one city based on quality of life.

10. Boston, MA, United States Shutterstock Boston is a vibrant city that offers an excellent quality of life, thanks to its combination of safety, top-notch healthcare, and a generally low level of pollution. However, living in Boston comes with a high cost, particularly when it comes to housing, which is among the most expensive in the country. The city’s rich history, diverse culture, and favorable climate make it an attractive place to call home, despite the high living expenses.



Quality of Life Index: 176.4 | Purchasing Power Index: 128.3 | Safety Index: 59.9 | Health Care Index: 72.7 | Cost of Living Index: 85.8 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 7.4 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 44.1 | Pollution Index: 29.8 | Climate Index: 71.7

9. San Antonio, TX, United States Shutterstock San Antonio has a lot to offer, blending affordability with a good standard of living. The city is known for its safety and reliable healthcare services, which make it a comfortable place to live. While property prices are slightly higher, the overall cost of living is relatively low, making San Antonio an appealing option for those looking to balance quality of life with affordability. Plus, the warm climate adds to its charm, making it a pleasant place to settle down.

Quality of Life Index: 176.6 | Purchasing Power Index: 133.5 | Safety Index: 52.2 | Health Care Index: 67.9 | Cost of Living Index: 64.5 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 5.3 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 31.7 | Pollution Index: 43.9 | Climate Index: 80.6

8. Calgary, Canada Shutterstock Calgary is a city that stands out for its safety and excellent healthcare, making it a great place for families and individuals alike. The cost of living is reasonable, and the city enjoys a clean environment with low pollution levels. However, the climate can be a bit challenging for those who prefer milder weather. Overall, Calgary offers a solid quality of life, especially for those who prioritize safety and healthcare.

Quality of Life Index: 179.8 | Purchasing Power Index: 124.1 | Safety Index: 61.5 | Health Care Index: 74.1 | Cost of Living Index: 69.5 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 4.2 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 29.0 | Pollution Index: 23.4 | Climate Index: 33.1

7. Atlanta, GA, United States Shutterstock Atlanta is a dynamic city with a strong economy and a reasonable cost of living. While it may not be the safest city on the list, it offers decent healthcare and has some of the most affordable housing options, which is a big plus for homebuyers. The city's vibrant culture, favorable climate, and strong purchasing power make it a compelling place to live, despite its few drawbacks. Quality of Life Index: 181.3 | Purchasing Power Index: 168.1 | Safety Index: 36.0 | Health Care Index: 67.1 | Cost of Living Index: 75.7 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 2.4 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 41.3 | Pollution Index: 45.0 | Climate Index: 89.7

6. Dallas, TX, United States Shutterstock Dallas is a city that offers a great balance between affordability and quality of life. With a strong economy and good healthcare services, it’s a city that attracts many looking for a solid place to live. While traffic and pollution can be concerns, Dallas’s relatively low cost of living and warm climate make it a desirable destination for many.

Quality of Life Index: 186.2 | Purchasing Power Index: 159.1 | Safety Index: 48.1 | Health Care Index: 66.4 | Cost of Living Index: 70.5 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 2.8 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 35.2 | Pollution Index: 41.9 | Climate Index: 81.9

5. Portland, OR, United States iStock Portland is a city that draws people in with its high quality of life and excellent healthcare. Although it might not be the safest city, Portland makes up for it with a clean environment, moderate living costs, and a favorable climate. The city’s charm lies in its balance of urban living and access to nature, making it a great place for those who value both city life and outdoor activities. Quality of Life Index: 186.3 | Purchasing Power Index: 140.2 | Safety Index: 43.0 | Health Care Index: 71.5 | Cost of Living Index: 78.4 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 3.6 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 33.3 | Pollution Index: 32.4 | Climate Index: 89.6

4. San Diego, CA, United States Shutterstock San Diego is a city that many dream of calling home, thanks to its exceptional climate and overall quality of life. While it’s on the pricier side in terms of both living costs and housing, the city’s safety, healthcare, and natural beauty more than make up for it. San Diego offers a laid-back yet vibrant lifestyle that’s hard to beat, making it a top choice despite the higher expenses. Quality of Life Index: 187.6 | Purchasing Power Index: 142.3 | Safety Index: 59.6 | Health Care Index: 67.9 | Cost of Living Index: 79.8 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 6.5 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 35.2 | Pollution Index: 39.8 | Climate Index: 97.1

3. Tampa, FL, United States Shutterstock Tampa is a city that offers a comfortable quality of life without breaking the bank. With decent safety and healthcare, along with affordable housing, Tampa is an attractive option for those looking to enjoy a good standard of living in a warm climate. The city's strong purchasing power and low pollution levels further enhance its appeal, making it a great place to settle down. Quality of Life Index: 190.5 | Purchasing Power Index: 145.7 | Safety Index: 54.7 | Health Care Index: 67.8 | Cost of Living Index: 78.0 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 2.9 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 36.2 | Pollution Index: 32.5 | Climate Index: 84.7

2. Seattle, WA, United States Shutterstock Seattle is a city that captivates with its combination of a high quality of life, excellent healthcare, and a stunning natural environment. While living costs, especially housing, are on the higher side, the city’s strong economy and favorable climate make it worth it. Seattle’s vibrant culture and beautiful surroundings make it a place where many are willing to invest in their quality of life.

Quality of Life Index: 190.8 | Purchasing Power Index: 162.0 | Safety Index: 46.1 | Health Care Index: 71.5 | Cost of Living Index: 81.5 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 5.1 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 43.4 | Pollution Index: 31.9 | Climate Index: 91.7

1. Austin, TX, United States Shutterstock Austin takes the top spot for its impressive quality of life, blending safety, good healthcare, and a reasonable cost of living. The city is known for its affordability, especially when it comes to housing, which makes it a great place for those looking to enjoy a high standard of living without the high costs associated with other major cities. Austin’s warm climate and vibrant cultural scene only add to its appeal, making it a top choice for many.

Quality of Life Index: 193.3 | Purchasing Power Index: 166.0 | Safety Index: 58.8 | Health Care Index: 68.8 | Cost of Living Index: 66.8 | Property Price to Income Ratio: 3.3 | Traffic Commute Time Index: 37.2 | Pollution Index: 43.1 | Climate Index: 82.1



