Grocery List Ideas: How to Get Everything You Need and Save

You'll save yourself money and time by being fully prepared before your next grocery trip.

By Kali Coleman
July 15, 2024
Even though it's something most of us do weekly, getting groceries can be an overwhelming experience. Supermarkets are stocked with endless variety, which can put you in decision paralysis as soon as you walk through the door. On top of that, things have gotten much more expensive, and that means spending extra time finding the best deals. Your stress levels might skyrocket when you see your total on the checkout screen—especially if you're getting things you don't really need. Properly preparing before you leave the house can help you streamline your shopping trip, saving time and money in the process. Not sure where to start? Read on for game-changing grocery list ideas and tips from our experts.

Why is it a good idea to create a grocery list?

Close up of unrecognizable woman holding shopping list while buying food in supermarket, copy space
Shutterstock

You might already keep a list of what you're looking for before you go to the store, whether it's on paper or your phone. But for those whose supermarket trips involve winging it, experts urge you to start creating a grocery list beforehand, as this "gives you a plan when you go to the store," says Melanie Musson, home budgeting expert with InsuranceProviders.com.

"You'll pick up the things you need for the week or month, and you'll be less likely to be distracted by things that look good but might not be the best options," Musson shares. "Spending money on what you need keeps you from wasting money on things you don't need."

This is especially important when you consider the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that shows food prices increased by 5.8 percent overall in 2023. The agency has predicted items will continue to be higher than normal throughout this year.

Grocery List Ideas

To help you start your grocery list, we've broken things down into six major categories: produce, meat, dairy, breads and grains, pantry, and beverages and condiments. Under each category, we've included some of the staples you might need from that group, and the expert tips that can help you save money on those items.

1. Produce

Various vegetables and fruits healthy background.Organic food healthy eating concept.
Shutterstock
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Carrots
  • Celery
  • Broccoli
  • Cucumbers
  • Asparagus
  • Bell peppers
  • Tomatoes
  • Corn
  • Lettuce
  • Spinach
  • Cabbage
  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Pears
  • Avocados
  • Potatoes

Look for in-season produce.

Fresh market produce at an outdoor farmer's market
Shutterstock

If you're searching for the best produce prices, Musson says it's important to shop for what is in-season at the time.

"For example, strawberries in June and July will cost about half of what they will during the winter," she notes.

Not sure what's in-season? The USDA has a helpful Seasonal Produce Guide that shows which fruits and vegetables are considered in-season during spring, summer, fall, and winter.

Shop at the right stores.

At the Supermarket: Happy Stylish Guy with Shopping Basket Shopping for Organic Fruits and Vegetables in the Fresh Produce Section of the Store.
iStock

It's also important to consider where you're shopping for your produce, as some stores are known for having lower produce prices than others.

"It's worth making another stop for lower-priced produce if you're going to save at least $15," Musson advises.

Remember that fresh isn't always best.

Great Value is a fruit Frozen generic brand sold at Walmart stores.
Shutterstock

You don't have to necessarily buy fresh fruits and vegetables. Frozen produce isn't just sometimes cheaper—it can also "often be just as nutritious, if not more, than their fresh versions," according to Lisa Richards, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet.

When stocking up on frozen fruits and vegetables, functional medicine doctor Aaron Erez, DO, recommends "looking for options with no added sugar and buying larger bags when possible."

2. Meat

Raw minced meat beef burger cutlets in a window shop. Beef burgers and other meat preps ready to be sold. Food industry.
Shutterstock
  • Chicken
  • Turkey
  • Beef
  • Fish
  • Lamb
  • Pork
  • Sausage
  • Steak
  • Shrimp
  • Bacon
  • Cold cuts

Opt for lesser-known cuts.

Fresh produce at local supermarket. Fresh Beef Chuck Roast on display.
Shutterstock

Most people go after popular meat cuts such as ribeye or sirloin because it's all they know. But opting for lesser-known cuts can help you save money on your meat, says Gabrielle Marie Yap, senior editor and culinary entrepreneur at Carnivore Style.

This may include things like "chuck roast (priced around $6 to 8 per pound), flank steak ($7 to 9 per pound), or pork shoulder ($4 to 6 per pound)," according to Yap.

"These cuts are not only more affordable, but also packed with flavor," she says.

Buy in bulk.

Ground beef ready for sale at shop at meat market.
Shutterstock

You can also see significant savings when purchasing larger quantities of meat—especially when it comes to ground meats or sausages, Yap shares.

"So, consider splitting bulk purchases with friends or family to make the most of the deal," she suggests. "For example, purchasing a 10-pound bulk pack of ground beef ($30 to 40) can be used to make tacos, meatballs, or burgers, which can be portioned out and frozen for future meals."

Consider alternative protein sources.

Various types of tofu at the Supermarket.
Shutterstock

Non-traditional protein sources can reduce your meat costs as well.

"Consider things like organs and offal, which are not only budget-friendly (priced around $3 to 5 per pound) but also nutritious and versatile," Yap says.

She continues, "Organs like liver, kidney, or tongue can be cooked in a variety of ways, while offals like tripe or oxtail can be slow-cooked to add flavor and texture to soups or stews."

This same tip can be applied to meat substitutes like tofu or tempeh, according to Erez.

"These alternatives will sometimes provide protein at a lower cost," he says.

Look for meat with minimal processing.

Raw chicken for a recipe, top view, horizontal
Shutterstock

It's usually more budget-friendly to be basic with your meat choices.

"Look for meat with minimal processing, like whole chickens ($1.50 to 2.50 per pound) or pork shoulders ($2-3 per pound), which can be broken down into smaller cuts to save money," Yap recommends.

At the same time, you should "avoid pre-seasoned or pre-marinated meats, which often come with a higher price tag," she cautions.

3. Dairy

Dairy product at white wooden table. Curd, milk, yogurt, cheese and eggs. Organic farmer food. Top view with copy space.
Shutterstock
  • Butter
  • Cheese
  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Creamer
  • Sour cream
  • Yogurt

Stock up on store rewards.

Fetch Rewards app is seen on an iPhone. Fetch works with grocery and drug stores such as Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Dollar General, Aldi, Kroger, Costco, Publix, etc.
Shutterstock

While you can switch up what types of produce and meat you buy based on current prices, that's not as easy to do with dairy staples. In most cases, you just have to accept the higher costs here. But that doesn't mean you can't save some money, and even get some items for free.

Instead, Musson advises shoppers to utilize the rewards programs that most grocery chains offer.

"Use grocery store apps to earn rewards to redeem for things like milk and eggs," she says.

Don't be afraid to downgrade your eggs.

Closeup of Born Free brand pasture raised farm fresh eggs nutrition label for dozen brown eggs bought in North Carolina
Shutterstock

Egg prices reached a record high last year, peaking at nearly $5 per dozen in Jan. 2023, per the USDA. But looking beyond Grade AA or A egg options can help you avoid these higher costs, according to Musson.

"Some stores have Grade B eggs that are a lot cheaper," she notes. "Typically Grade B eggs are not uniformly sized and may be oddly shaped, but they contain the same nutritional values."

4. Breads and grains

Display of whole grains and whole grain products
Shutterstock
  • Sliced bread
  • Bagels
  • Tortillas
  • Rice
  • Quinoa
  • Cereal
  • Pasta
  • Oats
  • Granola

Buy in bulk.

Los Angeles, California, United States - 09-01-2020: A view of several packages of Kirkland Signature breads and rolls, on display at a local Costco.
Shutterstock

Breads are usually "significantly less expensive" at wholesale retailers like Costco than they are at typical grocery stores, Musson tells Best Life.

"The bulk sizes for buns and loaves of bread may seem overwhelming, but since the big packages are often less expensive than small packages at the grocery store, it's worth figuring out ways to use the excess," she explains. "For example, if you make a meal plan with hamburgers, add other meals that use buns that week, like pulled pork sandwiches and sloppy joes."

But while buying items like rice, oats, and pasta in bulk can often be more cost-effective, don't accept that as fact every time you shop, cautions Adam Kemp, fitness expert and nutrition educator.

"Instead, always check unit prices to ensure you're getting the best deal," he says.

Look for whole-grain options.

Sliced rye bread on cutting board. Whole grain rye bread with seeds on rustic background
Shutterstock

"When selecting bread, grains, and cereals, look for whole-grain options that provide more fiber and nutrients," Kemp recommends.

Whole grain is the healthier choice, of course. But these products are also typically "filling and budget-friendly," too, according to Erez.

In fact, "whole-grain alternatives for pasta and rice are often just as cost-effective as the more refined versions," Richards notes.

5. Pantry

Keystone Heights, Florida / USA - May 24 2020: A well stocked large pantry with canned goods for the coronavirus
Shutterstock
  • Soup
  • Broth
  • Beans
  • Nuts
  • Seeds
  • Canned milk
  • Olives
  • Pickles
  • Sauces
  • Chips
  • Crackers
  • Pretzels
  • Cookies
  • Spices
  • Herbs

Stock up during sales.

Discount sign in supermarket
Shutterstock

Many pantry items have a long shelf life, which means "they're the perfect things to stock up on when they're on sale," Musson suggests.

"It's never a good idea to buy things you don't use just because they're on sale, but if you regularly use diced tomatoes and tomato sauce, for example, you can safely stock up for several months during a good sale," she notes.

Stick to store brands.

Grocery store shelf with cans of Great Value brand vegetables. Great Value is a Walmart brand product.
Shutterstock

Stay away from name-brand canned goods, as these are often marked up despite having no real difference from the generic versions.

"Buying store brands can help reduce costs," Kemp shares.

6. Beverages and condiments

Coca-cola bottles on row display for sale in supermarket shelf, Riga. Latvia. Coca-Cola Company is the leading producer of carbonated beverages in the world.
Shutterstock
  • Jam
  • Peanut butter
  • Syrup
  • Salad dressings
  • Ketchup
  • Mustard
  • Mayonnaise
  • Juice
  • Soda
  • Coffee
  • Tea

Compare sizes and prices.

Food Lion grocery store pan salad dressing section and condiments full and neat
Shutterstock

The one thing Musson says you should always do when buying beverages and condiments is "check the price per ounce when comparing options."

"Often, the larger bottles cost less per ounce, so it's worth spending a little more for something that will last twice as long," she points out.

Don't be afraid to consider DIY options.

Homemade avocado yogurt dressing in a vintage glass jar with ingredients for making on a light slate, stone or concrete background.
Shutterstock

Avoiding pre-bottled options altogether can also help you save more money, according to Erez.

"For beverages, make your own coffee or iced tea at home by buying loose leaf tea or coffee beans at the store. For condiments, get ingredients to make your own hummus, guacamole, or salad dressing," he advises. "This is usually tastier, healthier, and more affordable than store-bought options."

